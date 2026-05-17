Rights Groups Condemn Poland on ‘Unlawful’ US Deportations to Ukraine

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POLAND — Human rights advocates are condemning Poland’s cooperation with U.S. deportation operations involving Ukrainian nationals, urging the government to halt participation in what organizations describe as unlawful mass removals to an active war zone.

A joint letter was published to Poland’s prime minister and minister of interior urging an end to the Polish government’s cooperation with the U.S. administration’s deportation policies, according to a press release from Amnesty International and Human Rights First.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) passed through Polish airports and traveled through Polish territory during at least two operations to remove more than 50 people to Ukraine, an active war zone, in November 2025 and March 2026,” Amnesty International and Human Rights First reported.

The organizations further urged the Polish government to cut ties with the Trump administration over what they described as anti-immigrant practices and violations of international law, while also calling for compensation for individuals who were forcibly removed.

According to Amnesty International and Human Rights First, “Poland has stood by Ukraine’s side since Russia began its war of aggression, providing temporary protection to nearly 1 million Ukrainian refugees.”

“Poland should not play any role in these unlawful operations that rip families apart, divide communities, and put people’s lives at risk,” said Anna Błaszczak-Banasiak, director of Amnesty International Poland.

Critics contend the operations are harmful and unsafe for civilians.

Additionally, “Human Rights First staff who have traveled to Ukraine’s frontlines dozens of times since February 2022 can attest that no area is safe.”

Uzra Zeya, CEO and president of Human Rights First, said, “Poland, which has offered a generous safe haven to so many Ukrainian refugees, should refuse to facilitate the Trump administration’s cruel forced transfers that send Ukrainians back to life-threatening circumstances.”

The Trump administration has been cited as a major source of concern in connection with the deportation operations.

Concerns have specifically been raised about two operations that reportedly traveled from Phoenix to Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport on March 17, 2026.

On Nov. 18, 2025, another ICE flight reportedly landed in Poland. The 50 people on board were then taken to the Shehyni-Medyka border checkpoint into Ukraine.

Media reports indicate that “U.S. officials have flown the group to Poland and transported them to the Ukrainian border, while Polish officials escorted them across the border.”

Furthermore, many of the individuals involved reportedly entered the United States under the Uniting for Ukraine humanitarian program established in 2022 during the Biden administration. The program created a pathway for Ukrainian citizens to reside temporarily in the United States while applications for renewal of stay remained pending.

In August 2025, “ICE announced the removal of an undisclosed number of Ukrainian nationals back to Ukraine, posting two photos on X.”

Subsequent updates indicated the post was later deleted.

Advocates emphasized that Poland has a duty under international law not to expel or forcibly return people to places where they could face serious threats to their safety or freedom.

Amnesty International and Human Rights First warned that conditions in Ukraine remain unsafe and that people should not be compelled to return while armed conflict continues.

Due to the ongoing armed conflict, the U.N. Refugee Agency, or UNHCR, also “called on states not to forcibly return people to Ukraine.”

“Amnesty International and Human Rights First are calling on the Polish government to stand for human rights, justice, and the dignity of all people.”

The Polish government has also been urged not to cooperate with any deportation operations tied to the Trump administration’s broader mass removal campaign.

The Trump administration is targeting the Uniting for Ukraine humanitarian parole program, which “granted 280,000 Ukrainians entry to the United States.”

“The Polish authorities must investigate these incidents, ascertain the whereabouts of individuals involved, and ensure they are protected from refoulement, treated with dignity, and provided with an effective remedy,” said Błaszczak-Banasiak.

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