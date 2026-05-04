Illinois Prison Mail Scanning Policy Draws Criticism as Ineffective and Harmful

PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Corrections has joined dozens of other states in implementing a mail-scanning policy intended to curb drug contraband in prisons, but critics say the approach is both ineffective and harmful, according to a report by the Prison Policy Initiative.

The policy, introduced as an “emergency rule” in September 2025, bars incarcerated people from receiving physical mail, instead scanning incoming letters, uploading digital copies to tablets, and destroying the originals.

Illinois made the rule permanent in January despite vocal opposition from the public and from incarcerated people, the report states.

The department acknowledged there was no evidence that mail scanning would reduce contraband, even though that was the policy’s stated goal, and a report issued six months later showed no substantial change in drug seizures or overdoses.

Concerns about drug use in prisons are longstanding, as overdose deaths have surged over the past decades. Since 1999, the opioid epidemic has claimed more than 806,000 lives, and prisons saw about a 500% increase in deaths from drug or alcohol intoxication between 2010 and 2018.

However, the report argues that mail scanning fails to address the root causes of substance use in prisons.

Critics describe the policy as “misguided,” noting that it focuses on intercepting contraband rather than addressing why incarcerated people seek drugs in the first place.

“As officials scramble for answers, however, little effort has been made to resolve why there is such a high demand for drugs in prison — and why so many risk their lives and additional years in prison to obtain them — in the first place,” the report states.

Instead, prisons have committed to “the futile effort of staying ahead of ever-evolving drug smuggling methods,” the report adds.

Evidence suggests the policy has not reduced drug activity. Facilities that implemented mail scanning continue to report “unabated” contraband, while some incarcerated people say the policy has driven up drug prices.

Higher prices and scarcity increase incentives for smuggling, particularly among prison staff, who are often identified as a primary source of contraband.

The report notes that staffing shortages have led to reduced hiring standards and weaker oversight, increasing opportunities for staff involvement in smuggling.

“These meager guardrails fell short in the best of times and are now being defunded and stripped away,” the report states, warning that this creates greater incentive and opportunity for staff to participate in contraband distribution.

An anonymous commenter from Illinois said, “Scanning mail doesn’t stop the drug flow, but it does make the prices go up. The people who sell contraband in prison love it!”

Data from other states show similar patterns. In Alabama, authorities reported 113 arrests related to contraband in November 2024, with one-third involving correctional staff.

Missouri eliminated physical mail in 2022 despite earlier findings that staff were a major source of contraband.

Ohio, which eliminated physical mail in 2023, has continued to see increases in drug possession and overdoses, partly attributed to staff smuggling drugs “with relative impunity.”

In Missouri, 30 overdose deaths were reported in 2023, a year after mail scanning began.

In Illinois, six people overdosed at Pinckneyville Correctional Center one month after the policy was implemented.

The report also challenges claims that incidental exposure to drugs poses a serious risk to staff, noting a lack of medically documented overdose cases from accidental exposure.

Mail-scanning systems are often operated by private companies that profit from communication services, including phone calls, video calls and messaging.

Companies such as Securus and Pigeonly hold contracts with correctional systems and may charge families for services, including subscriptions to send mail.

After scanning, letters are uploaded to tablets or provided as photocopies, sometimes for a fee, while the originals are destroyed.

Critics say this system creates additional barriers, as tablets can be lost or damaged and access to correspondence may disappear when a person is transferred or released.

An anonymous individual from Tennessee said, “I can’t print out scanned mail, and once I’m eventually released, I’ll lose access to all my scanned correspondence.”

Legal mail has also been affected in some cases, raising concerns about attorney-client privilege and access to legal services.

Beyond logistical issues, the report emphasizes the emotional and psychological impact of eliminating physical mail.

Letters and cards are described as critical sources of support, with studies showing they can reduce suicide attempts by about half in facilities where mental health care is often limited.

Family communication is also linked to successful reentry outcomes.

“Prisoners know their partners’ handwriting and special language, they’ve seen their children’s pictures evolve over time,” an anonymous commenter from Hawaii said.

“For a large portion of inmates, their loved ones are the main reason they try to succeed upon reentry,” the commenter added.

The report concludes that addressing drug use in prisons requires focusing on underlying causes, particularly unmet mental health needs.

“Stemming the flow of drugs into prisons means addressing why people are turning to drugs to begin with,” the report states.

Recommendations include expanding mental health services, prohibiting prisons from profiting off communication systems, increasing transparency in contracts, and ensuring timely mail processing.

In the words of one incarcerated individual, “Mail is sacred. To have something physical like that, a card, a photograph, a letter, something they touched and pored over, it’s a tangible representation of love.”

“It’s a reminder of who you were before your worst day, and of who you still have the potential to be in the future,” the individual added.

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