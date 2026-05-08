Letter: Congressman Mike Thompson Endorses Ryan Davis

Ryan Davis

At a time when trust in our institutions is being tested, the role of our courts has never been more important.

Our justice system depends on judges who are fair, thoughtful, and committed to upholding the rule of law. The decisions made in our courtrooms affect families, communities, and the integrity of our democracy. That is why it is essential that we elect individuals with the experience, judgment, and temperament to serve with distinction.

That is why I support Ryan Davis for Yolo County Superior Court Judge.

Ryan is already doing the work of a judge. As a Court Commissioner, he presides over cases and makes difficult decisions every day, applying the law carefully and treating all parties with respect. His experience in this role demonstrates not only his legal knowledge, but also his ability to manage a courtroom and make fair, impartial rulings.

Ryan has also been deeply engaged in the Yolo County community. He has served as President of the Davis Schools Foundation, as a City of Davis Human Relations Commissioner, and through programs like Neighborhood Court. These roles reflect a longstanding commitment to strengthening local institutions and ensuring that they serve the community fairly and effectively.

At this moment, we need judges who will protect the integrity of our courts and ensure equal justice under the law.

Ryan Davis has the experience, the judgment, and the commitment to serve Yolo County well.

– Congressman Mike Thompson

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