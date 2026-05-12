GAO Report Confirms Persistent Sexual Abuse Crisis in Federal Prisons

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WASHINGTON — A new report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office is drawing renewed attention to sexual abuse and assault within the federal prison system, with investigators warning that current oversight measures are failing to fully prevent or detect abuse inside correctional facilities.

According to a recent GAO WatchBlog article titled “The Heinous Crimes Haunting Federal Prisons—Rape and Sexual Abuse,” sexual abuse remains a “persistent problem in the federal prison system” despite federal reforms intended to address prison rape and misconduct.

The GAO article points to the case of Federal Correctional Institution Dublin, a women’s prison that was shut down after multiple staff members, including a warden and chaplain, were convicted of sexually abusing incarcerated women.

“A prison warden responsible for inmate welfare. A chaplain meant to provide spiritual care,” the GAO article states. “Since 2022, both were convicted of sexual abuse at a women’s prison, along with seven of their colleagues.”

According to the GAO report, the Federal Bureau of Prisons received approximately 8,500 allegations of sexual abuse involving incarcerated individuals between 2014 and 2022. About half of those allegations involved prison employees, including correctional officers and other staff members.

The report notes that the numbers likely underrepresent the true scale of abuse because many incarcerated individuals face obstacles when attempting to report sexual assault or misconduct.

“The number of abuse allegations may seem startling,” the GAO article states. “But they only show the reported sexual abuses. Some abuse may be going unreported.”

Additional reporting from Government Executive found that more than three-quarters of sexual abuse allegations involving federal prison staff ended without a conclusive finding. The outlet reported that while nearly 4,000 complaints were filed against staff between 2014 and 2022, only about 9% were substantiated by the Bureau of Prisons.

The GAO report also examined implementation of the Prison Rape Elimination Act, commonly known as PREA, which established a zero-tolerance standard for rape and sexual abuse in correctional facilities.

According to the GAO, PREA requires federal prison facilities to undergo audits every three years to assess compliance with national anti-abuse standards. However, investigators found several weaknesses in how those audits are conducted.

“When we assessed how effective these audits are, we found three areas where they fall short of their potential to address rape and sexual abuse,” the GAO article explains.

The report further states that audits are primarily designed to evaluate technical compliance with PREA standards rather than actively detect ongoing abuse inside facilities.

According to the GAO findings, incarcerated individuals also reported fears of retaliation and a lack of confidentiality when reporting abuse, creating additional barriers for survivors seeking help.

The controversy surrounding FCI Dublin has become one of the most widely publicized examples of abuse within the federal prison system. Reporting from The Guardian noted that the prison became known internally as the “rape club” after years of documented sexual abuse by prison employees.

That same reporting stated that the Bureau of Prisons agreed to pay $115 million to settle claims brought by more than 100 survivors of abuse and retaliation connected to the facility.

Broader investigations into prison abuse have also identified systemic concerns beyond federal prisons. Associated Press reporting previously found that incarcerated women across the United States have reported patterns of retaliation, coercion and sexual exploitation by correctional staff.

According to the GAO report, federal prison officials have taken some additional steps in recent years to address sexual abuse concerns, including implementing assessments focused on women’s facilities and attempting to reduce investigative backlogs.

However, the report concludes that significant improvements are still needed to better prevent, detect and respond to sexual abuse in federal prisons.

“Sexual assault should never occur in taxpayer-funded federal corrections facilities,” Sen. Chuck Grassley said in a statement released alongside the report. “It’s clear more needs to be done to end the scourge of sexual assault in our federal prison system.”

The findings add to growing scrutiny surrounding conditions in federal detention facilities and raise continued questions about accountability, oversight and the effectiveness of protections intended to safeguard incarcerated individuals from abuse.

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