Open Society Foundations Launches $30M Initiative against Religious Hate

NEW YORK — Open Society Foundations announced a new $30 million initiative aimed at addressing rising antisemitism and anti-Muslim hate in the United States and internationally, saying that “hate has no place in open societies.” The organization said the funding will support programs focused on “strengthening interfaith solidarity, expanding education, and combatting discrimination and violence,” according to Open Society Foundations.

The announcement comes as advocacy organizations and civil rights groups continue to report increases in religiously motivated harassment and violence following recent global and political tensions. Open Society Foundations described the increase as “an alarming surge in antisemitism and anti-Muslim hate in the United States and around the world.”

The Associated Press also reported on the funding announcement, noting that the initiative comes amid tensions connected to the Israel-Hamas war and the “fragile ceasefire” in Gaza. Open Society Foundations President Binaifer Nowrojee stated that “bigotry and intolerance in any form must be called out and confronted,” according to the Associated Press.

Open Society Foundations connected the initiative to the personal history of its founder, George Soros, who survived Nazi occupation in Hungary during the Holocaust. The organization stated that Soros “is a philanthropist shaped by his experience as a Hungarian Jew during the Holocaust,” and said the experience helped shape “the Open Society Foundations’ vision for a world where everyone is free to live without fear.”

The organization also addressed attacks directed at Soros himself, noting that “George Soros has also been a frequent target of antisemitic attacks and conspiracy theories,” according to Open Society Foundations. The initiative reflects a broader international effort to protect communities from religious hate, discrimination and violence.

According to Open Society Foundations, the initiative will support organizations and projects working to improve community safety, education and coalition-building among groups of different faiths. The investment “builds on our long-standing commitment to advancing human rights, supporting vibrant civic spaces, and protecting the safety and dignity of all people,” according to Open Society Foundations.

Open Society Chair Alex Soros separately discussed the initiative in a public statement and video announcement. Soros said, “As the son of a Holocaust survivor and a Jew, I’m acutely aware of the dangers of antisemitism,” according to Open Society Foundations.

Soros also tied the issue to his family life, stating, “I’m also proudly married to a Muslim American,” according to Open Society Foundations. He added that “discrimination and hate aren’t abstract concepts to me or my family,” while describing the organization’s decision to invest millions of dollars into programs aimed at combating religious hate.

Open Society Foundations stated that the funding initiative is intended to strengthen cooperation among Jewish, Muslim and other religious groups to help “keep communities safe.” The initiative comes in response to rising hate crimes, and the organization plans to support projects designed to reduce discrimination and increase public education.

The Associated Press also reported on several organizations expected to receive funding from Open Society Foundations. “Recipients include the Jewish Social Justice Roundtable, the Jewish Council for Public Affairs and the Nexus Project,” organizations focused on combating antisemitism. Shoulder to Shoulder was identified as a leading organization working against Islamophobia.

The initiative is one of the largest public efforts undertaken by the organization. According to Open Society Foundations, its goal is to eliminate religious violence and support “a world where everyone is free to live without fear, and where rights and freedoms belong equally to all — regardless of faith, identity, or background.”

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