National Abortion Federation Report Finds Increase in Threats, Stalking and Violence against Abortion Clinics

WASHINGTON — The National Abortion Federation released its 2025 Violence and Disruption Report this week, documenting increases in assault, stalking, threats of violence and digital harassment targeting abortion providers and clinics across the country.

According to the report, the organization stated that abortion providers are experiencing an increasingly hostile environment as threats and harassment continue to rise against them. The National Abortion Federation said providers also reported increasing digital harassment campaigns, racist comments and intimidation directed toward staff members and patients seeking help.

The report argues that reduced federal enforcement of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, presidential pardons involving anti-abortion activists and state-level legislative efforts to restrict abortion access have contributed to creating an environment in which providers are becoming increasingly vulnerable to harassment and violence.

Brittany Fonteno, president and CEO of the National Abortion Federation, stated in the report that abortion providers continue to provide care despite facing increasing hostility and intimidation. According to Fonteno, the increase in threats, stalking and harassment demonstrates a coordinated effort to intimidate abortion providers and make abortion care more difficult to access.

The report documented multiple significant increases in incidents during 2025. According to the findings, death threats and threats of harm increased by 113%, rising from 38 incidents in 2024 to 81 incidents in 2025. Assault and battery incidents also increased from 19 to 23 cases during the same period.

The report also found that stalking incidents involving abortion providers more than doubled, increasing from 19 reported incidents in 2024 to 40 incidents in 2025. According to the organization, the increase suggests harassment is becoming more personal and extending beyond clinic locations into providers’ daily lives.

The National Abortion Federation also reported an increase in coordinated digital harassment campaigns targeting clinics and providers online. According to the report, clinics have experienced new forms of digital intimidation and online harassment that have overwhelmed operations and increased fear among staff members and patients.

Blockades at clinics also increased, according to the report. The organization stated that clinic blockades increased from one reported incident in 2024 to six incidents in 2025, suggesting anti-abortion activists are becoming more physical in attempts to obstruct clinics and interfere with patients seeking care.

The report also included examples of incidents that occurred throughout 2025. According to the National Abortion Federation, Boulder Valley Health Center experienced a coordinated online harassment campaign involving more than 65,000 hostile phone calls, emails and messages. The report also mentioned incidents involving fears of Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, racist harassment and anti-immigration rhetoric directed toward patients seeking reproductive health care.

Dabbie Phonekeo, a clinic director at Affiliated Medical Services, stated in the report that protesters have become increasingly aggressive. According to Phonekeo, clinic staff members have experienced a shift in behavior and rhetoric, including increases in racist language and hostile harassment outside clinics.

The National Abortion Federation stated that it has tracked incidents of violence involving abortion providers for around 50 years. According to the organization, the report demonstrates the evolving threats facing providers and clinics throughout the United States.

The organization also stated that it increased security support to help clinics respond to incidents and strengthen protections for patients and staff members. According to the report, the organization expanded security grants to 50 clinics in 2025 to improve safety.

Ron Lyman, the organization’s senior director of security, stated that protecting clinics requires coordination, shared intelligence and support for providers responding to incidents. According to Lyman, proper security measures are necessary to counter threats as they continue to increase.

The report reflects broader national debates about abortion access and reproductive health care following legal and political changes affecting abortion policy. Supporters of abortion rights argue that the increased threats may create barriers to health care access and place patients at risk.

The National Abortion Federation concluded by stating that documenting violence against abortion providers is necessary to understand the challenges clinics and patients face.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: