Yolo Democrats Announce Endorsements for June Election

Measure V supporters at the home of Don Saylor – photo by David Greenwald

Woodland, CA — At its March central committee meeting, the Yolo County Democratic Party approved its endorsements for the June 2nd California Primary Election. The endorsed candidates and measures are:

Ryan Davis for Yolo County Superior Court Judge (Countywide)

Jesse Salinas for Yolo County Clerk and Assessor (Countywide)

Mayra Vega for Yolo County Supervisor, District 3 (Woodland, West Sacramento)

Lucas Frerichs for Yolo County Supervisor, District 2 (Davis, Winters)

YES on Measure V (Davis)

“While so much of our attention is fixed on the ongoing national nightmare in Washington, our local elections shape the lives of Yolo County residents on a day to day basis. We are excited to support a strong slate of local candidates that will uphold and defend Yolo County’s values of fairness, inclusion, and collaboration,” said Yolo County Democratic Party Chair Jake Whitaker.

Ryan Davis is a lifelong Yolo County resident and current Court Commissioner with deep experience as both a Deputy Attorney General and public defender at the county, state, and federal levels. He brings exactly the kind of broad legal expertise, community roots, and a true commitment to justice that will make him an exemplary Yolo County Judge.

Jesse Salinas has served as Yolo County’s Assessor, Clerk-Recorder, and Elections Officer since 2016, bringing over 35 years of public sector experience and a national award-winning record of transparent, accessible elections administration. He is exactly the kind of steady, trusted steward that this office demands at a time when the integrity of our elections is under attack.

Mayra Vega is a healthcare professional with over two decades of experience and a proven record on the Woodland City Council championing public safety, housing affordability, and childcare. The residents of District 3, spanning Woodland and the West Sacramento neighborhoods of Bryte and Broderick, deserve a Supervisor with the experience, relationships, and drive to deliver. Mayra Vega is that leader.

Lucas Frerichs has spent over a decade in public service as both a Yolo County Supervisor and Davis City Council Member building real results for Yolo County on climate, mental health, gun violence prevention, and agricultural preservation. His deep experience, regional relationships, and record of getting things done make him exactly the kind of experienced, effective leadership Yolo County government needs right now.

Furthermore, voters in Davis face an important decision with the upcoming vote on Measure V. Measure V will bring a thoughtfully planned new neighborhood to Davis that delivers over 1,000 middle income homes, 360 permanently affordable homes, completes the Davis Bike Loop, stabilizes school enrollment, and preserves over 50% of the site as open space, habitat, and farmland. After building just 805 single-family homes over the past 17 years, Measure V represents the balanced, community-focused solution that Davis needs to begin addressing its critical housing shortage and foster homeownership opportunities for a new generation of Davis residents.

The 2026 California Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2026. The Yolo County Democratic Party encourages all eligible voters to register and to cast their ballot.

Disclaimer: Opinions are those of the writer and do not reflect those of The Vanguard or its Editorial Staff. The Vanguard does not endorse political candidates and is committed to publishing all public opinions and maintaining an open forum subject to guidelines related to decency and tone, not content.

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