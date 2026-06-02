Court Watch: Judge Releases Accused on Own Recognizance After Return From Federal Custody

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County Superior Court judge ordered the release of an accused person on her own recognizance Monday after she returned to state custody following an extended period in federal prison, despite prosecution concerns about a prior failure to appear in a local case that has remained pending for years.

During a return-on-warrant hearing July 1, Judge Maguire ordered the release of the accused on her own recognizance after she returned to state custody following an extended period in federal prison, despite prosecution concerns regarding a prior failure to appear in the case.

According to court records, the accused is facing charges in a 2021 criminal case. A bench warrant was issued after the accused failed to appear in court.

The hearing centered on whether the outstanding warrant should be recalled and whether the accused should be held in custody, released on bail, or released on her own recognizance pending her preliminary hearing.

Deputy Public Defender Gorman requested that the court recall the warrant and release the accused on her own recognizance. Defense counsel stated that the accused had been in federal custody for an extended period and was released approximately one week before the hearing.

The defense also stated that the accused immediately contacted counsel after her release and that she currently has no income or ability to post bail.

During the hearing, defense counsel argued that the accused’s location had been known to the prosecution for at least two years. The defense further added that there had been prior requests to ensure the case was brought forward during that time, but the case remained unresolved until her release from federal custody.

Deputy District Attorney Rojas opposed release on own recognizance, citing the accused’s prior failure to appear in the case. The prosecution argued that the prior failure to appear supported concerns that the accused posed a flight risk.

The prosecution did not dispute that the accused had been in federal custody but maintained that her prior history remained relevant to the court’s decision.

The court addressed the issue of pretrial release eligibility under current law, as well as whether the accused qualified for continued detention. The prosecution suggested that bail could be set at an affordable amount, but defense counsel opposed that proposal, stating that the accused had no way to pay bail in any amount.

Despite prosecution concerns regarding a prior failure to appear in the case, Judge Maguire ultimately ordered the accused released on her own recognizance. The court cited the accused’s federal parole supervision, immediate contact with counsel following her release, and the context of previous failures to appear.

The judge imposed standard conditions of release, including compliance with search conditions.

The case was set for a preliminary hearing on July 27.

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