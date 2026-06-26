Judge Orders Accused Returned from New Jersey Custody to Brooklyn Despite Report He Was Stabbed in Jail

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A Kings County Criminal Court judge on Thursday ordered that a 21-year-old accused man remain in custody and be brought from a New Jersey correctional facility to Brooklyn, despite reports from his family that he was stabbed while incarcerated there on a separate matter.

The accused appeared in court on charges related to operating a motor vehicle without a license, a standard proceeding that was complicated after his family reported the stabbing while having been incarcerated in New Jersey.

The accused was remanded without bail at his first arraignment on June 17, 2026. He has been incarcerated in New Jersey, as indicated, on a separate local matter, according to his deputy public defender, Gabrielle Davis.

It was in a New Jersey correctional facility that the accused’s family, as indicated, reported he had been stabbed, PD Davis told the court.

PD Davis requested that the accused’s status be renewed given his circumstances. Judge Jacob Zelmanovitz did not renew the accused’s status and decided that he would continue to be remanded.

Should the accused surrender himself, the case could potentially be dismissed, the Kings County District Attorney said during the hearing.

Whether the accused will be transferred, or whether the Interstate Agreement on Detainers, which allows accused individuals who are incarcerated in one state to be placed in the temporary custody of another state with pending charges against them, will be used was not made clear during Thursday’s hearing.

Should he not surrender, the accused is scheduled to be picked up from remand on June 30, 2026, even though he is currently injured and in custody in New Jersey.

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