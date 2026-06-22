Alameda Grand Jury: Jails Clean, Critical Upgrades Needed for Aging Facilities

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The 2025-26 Alameda County Grand Jury found that the county’s jail and in-custody holding facilities were generally clean, orderly and well-managed, though it noted that some older facilities require infrastructure upgrades to maintain safety and efficiency.

Alameda County undergoes jail and in-custody holding facility inspections by the Grand Jury. After inspecting the Wiley Manuel Courthouse holding cells, Juvenile Justice Center (JJC), East County Hall of Justice (ECHO-J) and Rene C. Davidson Courthouse holding cells, the Grand Jury concluded that the facilities were clean, orderly and generally well-managed, though some older facilities require infrastructure upgrades.

The 2025-26 Alameda County Grand Jury Final Report states that, under Penal Code Section 919(b), the Grand Jury is to “inquire into the condition and management” of these facilities.

The report reveals that the Wiley Manuel Courthouse holding cells “house detainees temporarily during court appearances,” with approximately 30 to 135 detainees per day. Detainees are reported to spend six hours at the courthouse, where they are separated into holding cells based on classification. With trained staff on first aid, CPR and AED use, the Grand Jury found that the facility met or exceeded expectations.

The report focused on the JJC, stating that the facility houses up to 300 youth detainees ages 12 to 22. The report, noting that the facility housed 54 juvenile detainees at the time of the inspection, stated that the Grand Jury was pleased with the number of services and programs available, ranging from academic education and health services that specialize in juveniles with special needs to recreational facilities that include a gym, library and computer room.

In terms of security, the report emphasized that JJC had 24/7 camera monitoring, monthly emergency drills, a dedicated emergency generator, food supplies and water reserves. The JJC was described as exceptionally clean, well-stocked and supportive of rehabilitation through extensive programming.

The ECHO-J facility serves as a temporary holding facility for detainees attending court proceedings. With average daily occupancy ranging from 45 to 50 detainees, most remain for one to four hours and do not stay overnight.

The report found that the ECHO-J facility exceeded expectations regarding cleanliness, noting that the cells were clean and equipped with toilets, sinks, benches and call buttons. Daily cleanings were conducted, and first-aid equipment, AEDs and fire extinguishers were readily available.

The last facility the Grand Jury inspected was the Rene C. Davidson Courthouse holding cells, which serve felony detainees attending court proceedings. The facility has an average of 40 daily detainees, increasing to 60 to 70 on Fridays, with detainees staying between four and six hours and a maximum stay of eight hours.

Facility conditions were praised, with the Grand Jury finding clean rooms, trained deputies and additional accommodations for pregnant detainees, such as seating pads and extra jackets.

However, the Grand Jury noted some concerns regarding the ECHO-J facility because of its age. Founded in 1936, the ECHO-J facility is one of the county’s oldest facilities. The report identified aging camera systems, HVAC equipment, electrical infrastructure and cell-door mechanisms as requiring upgrades.

Overall, ECHO-J was praised for how the facility has been maintained, while the report emphasized the need for continued modernization of its aging infrastructure.

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