Alan C. Miller: From Manufactured Outrage to Commission Meetings

An article about clergy protecting child abusers was published. A man named Alan showed up in the comments to make a joke. Not about the abusers. Not about the clergy who shield them. Not about the children who were raped and then silenced by the institutions that were supposed to protect them. About himself. About being Jewish. A little jokee-joke on a piece about kids who were violated by the people who were supposed to represent God.

The article said the clergy doesn’t show up for you. Alan said “be weird if they did, as I’m Jewish.” The article was about children being abused and institutions protecting the abusers. Alan’s contribution was a self-deprecating punchline that made the article about him.

So, I wrote a limerick. The last line was “no balls to reply.” You have no courage to engage with the substance. That’s the joke. That’s the entire joke.

The cowardice is the point.

Not his religion.

Not his ethnicity.

His silence in the face of children being hurt.

Alan couldn’t handle being called a coward. So, he manufactured something else.

He claimed the limerick was about genital mutilation. He claimed it invoked a Jewish religious practice as a vehicle for ridicule. He claimed it was bigoted, violent, ethnic imagery. He wrote nearly a thousand words about how a joke about his cowardice was actually antisemitism. He used his identity as a shield to avoid addressing what the limerick actually said. Because if the limerick was about his cowardice, he’d have to address why he showed up to a conversation about protecting children and contributed nothing. If the limerick was about antisemitism, he got to be the victim. And Alan wanted to be the victim more than he wanted to talk about abused kids.

Then came his countdown.

“This matter goes to zero. Today’s number is: 5.”

Then 4. Then 3. Then 2. A public countdown. A deadline. Five days to publish an apology in the Davis Vanguard or face unspecified consequences. The language was polished. The format was formal. The threat was veiled but unmistakable. A man who couldn’t handle being called a coward was now demanding a public act of submission. Repent or face consequences. The theology of the church he doesn’t even attend, applied to a comment thread.

The countdown expired.

No apology came.

So Alan escalated.

He showed up at a Winters City Planning Commission meeting. Public comment. He read the same thing he’d posted online. The countdown. The demand. The manufactured outrage. A man who doesn’t live in Winters, driving to a commission meeting in a city that isn’t his, to read a comment he’d already published, about a limerick that called him a coward on an article about child abuse. That’s not public comment. That’s a man who can’t let go. That’s a man who brings his grudge into a room where he knows you’ll have to sit and watch and not respond.

And he wasn’t alone. Five people showed up. Five. Coordinated. Together. A man named Don, posting online as Ron, claimed he’d overheard me saying I had Alan’s home address and IP address.

Overheard.

A lie.

Don posts under a fake name. Don shows up in person under his real one. Don lies under both.

What I actually did beforehand, days beforehand, was inform the president of the commission that Alan was counting down to something. Because when a man you’ve never met starts a public countdown demanding your submission, you tell people. You tell the people who need to know. The president. The lawyer. The people responsible for safety. That’s not a threat. That’s a warning. Don claimed to have overheard something I never said. Took a lie and turned it into a weapon. The same pattern. The same playbook. Take the truth, twist it, and use it to make the victim look like the aggressor.

Five people. In a room. Together. To intimidate. That’s not civic engagement. That’s a show of force. That’s five people coordinating to make a point. You’re surrounded. You’re watched. You’re not safe here. The commission knew. They’d been informed beforehand. The president. The lawyer. Possibly other commissioners. And when Alan and Don and the rest spoke, the commission did the right thing. They listened. They moved on. They didn’t engage with the spectacle because the spectacle wasn’t the point. The point was to create one. To make a public record. To turn a comment thread into a physical confrontation. To bring five people into a room to send a message.

A few months back, our car was vandalized. We walked out and found it damaged. I can’t prove who did it. I’m not going to say who did it. But I’m going to mention it because the escalation is the pattern. The comments. The countdown. Five people at a commission meeting. The car. Each step a little closer. Each step a little more physical. Each step proving that the cowardice was the least of his problems.

Alan either failed to understand a very simple sentence, or he’s deliberately misreading my words to manufacture bigotry outrage.

I’ll let you decide which is worse.

A man who can’t read a punchline shouldn’t be lecturing anyone about morality. And a man who can, but pretends he can’t, shouldn’t be trusted with anything.

The weaponization of identity is the pattern. A man makes a joke about being Jewish on an article about child abuse. When someone hits back, he claims antisemitism. He wraps himself in the language of social justice. He invokes the history of his people’s persecution to shield himself from the consequence of his own mouth. The identity becomes the armor. The history becomes the weapon. And the actual point, that children are being abused and institutions are protecting the abusers, gets buried under a thousand words about a limerick.

This is how it works. Not just Alan. The pattern. Show up to a serious conversation and contribute nothing. Get called out. Manufacture outrage. Demand submission. Escalate from comments to countdowns to commission meetings. Bring friends to lie on your behalf. Turn a warning about your behavior into a false accusation of a threat. Prove the diagnosis correct with every step you take.

The countdown went to zero. The apology didn’t come. The commission moved on.

He had no balls to reply to child abuse.

He still doesn’t.

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