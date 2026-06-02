Court Watch: Judge Denies Victim’s Request to Modify Protective Order Despite Personal Appeal in Court

WESTMINSTER, Calif. — Despite a direct appeal from the alleged victim, who told the court she is currently living with the accused and their daughter, an Orange County Superior Court judge on Monday denied a request to modify a criminal protective order, citing the seriousness of the allegations and the accused’s prior history of domestic violence and protective order violations.

During a hearing June 1, 2026, at the West Justice Center in Orange County Superior Court, Judge Anthony J. Ferrentino denied the victim’s request to modify a protective order, despite the victim personally appearing before the court and requesting contact with the accused, whom she currently lives with alongside her daughter.

Estradamartinez is facing a battery charge stemming from allegations that he strangled the victim for approximately 10 seconds until she could not breathe. According to information discussed by the judge in court, the accused allegedly stated that he could kill the victim.

The accused also has a reported history of domestic violence, probation violations and violations of protective orders.

The accused appeared in custody for the hearing. Prior to the matter being called, the victim spent a prolonged amount of time speaking with Deputy Public Defender Jason Schneider and Deputy District Attorney Destini Cire Blunt regarding her case and why she was there.

Once the case was called, the victim directly addressed Judge Ferrentino with her concerns. She informed the court that she is currently living with the accused and her daughter and requested that the protective order be modified.

The victim further explained that she wanted to, and was willing to, take classes related to the matter, adding that she believed the accused should participate in classes as well.

She then asked the court to allow for the modification of the protective order so they could continue living together while pursuing those programs.

Deputy Public Defender Schneider supported the victim’s request, placing emphasis on the fact that the victim had personally come to court to ask that the order be changed.

In contrast, Deputy District Attorney Blunt opposed the request, arguing that modification of the order was premature.

Blunt maintained that the allegations in the current case were serious and that the danger that led to the order being issued was still present.

In making his decision, Judge Anthony J. Ferrentino pointed to the allegations that the accused strangled the victim for approximately 10 seconds until she could not breathe.

Ferrentino also noted the allegations that the accused stated he could kill her during the incident.

Ferrentino further referenced the accused’s prior history of domestic violence, probation violations and violations of a protective order.

Using this information, the court raised the possibility that, given the accused’s record and the nature of the allegations, a change to the protective order would be inappropriate at this time.

Judge Ferrentino considered the victim’s request, the facts of the situation and the arguments raised by the prosecution.

After hearing from the parties, the court ultimately declined to modify the protective order.

In issuing the ruling, Judge Ferrentino stated that he believed the victim was “still in danger.”

The judge also cited the violence alleged in the current case and the accused’s prior record as reasons for leaving the order in place.

Judge Ferrentino denied the request to modify the protective order.

The matter was continued to June 12, and the previously scheduled June 15 court date was vacated.

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