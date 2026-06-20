Advocates Rally at State Capitol in Support of Mental Health Diversion Programs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Advocates, attorneys, community leaders and individuals with lived experience gathered at the California State Capitol this week to support mental health diversion programs, arguing that treatment is a more effective response than incarceration for people living with serious mental illness and urging continued investment in alternatives to jail and prison.

Supporters of the programs emphasized that mental health diversion provides court-supervised treatment as an alternative to jail or prison for eligible individuals whose criminal charges are connected to serious mental health conditions.

Advocates argued that incarceration often worsens mental illness and fails to address the underlying causes that may contribute to involvement with the criminal justice system. They described diversion as a way to connect people in crisis with treatment while maintaining accountability through judicial oversight.

Claudia Gonzalez, senior program associate with Vera California, stated that mental health diversion offers an alternative to repeatedly cycling people with serious mental illness through local jails. According to Gonzalez, diversion programs can improve public safety while helping participants access treatment and recovery services.

Supporters noted that judges maintain discretion throughout the process. Courts may approve or deny participation in diversion programs and can reinstate criminal charges if an individual fails to comply with treatment requirements or other program conditions.

Mental health diversion programs typically involve intensive supervision and can last up to two years. Participants are generally required to engage in treatment, follow court-ordered conditions and regularly report on their progress.

Advocates highlighted research indicating that diversion programs can reduce re-arrest rates, increase employment opportunities and lower costs compared with incarceration. They argued that addressing mental health needs directly can lead to more positive outcomes for both participants and communities.

Several speakers shared personal experiences with family members who have benefited from diversion programs. Sacramento resident Liz Blum-Gutierrez spoke about her brother, who lives with bipolar schizophrenia and is currently participating in a mental health diversion program.

According to Blum-Gutierrez, without diversion her brother would likely be incarcerated while awaiting trial. Instead, she said he is receiving treatment, taking medication, attending therapy and complying with program requirements while living in the community.

The rally also drew attention to the growing number of people with serious mental illness who come into contact with the criminal justice system each year. Advocates cited estimates that approximately 2 million individuals with serious mental illness are booked into county jails annually across the United States.

In Sacramento County, supporters noted that roughly 90 percent of individuals awaiting sentencing in jail have been diagnosed with a serious mental illness. They argued that these statistics demonstrate the extent to which jails have become de facto mental health facilities.

Concerns were also raised about access to treatment inside correctional institutions. Advocates referenced reports indicating that many incarcerated individuals with mental health needs do not receive adequate care while in custody.

Michael Bien, lead counsel in the long-running Coleman v. Newsom litigation regarding mental health care in California prisons, stated that correctional institutions were not designed to provide effective treatment for serious mental illness. He argued that increasing incarceration of individuals with mental health conditions would likely worsen existing challenges within California’s prison system.

Supporters of diversion programs contend that treatment-focused approaches address the root causes of many behavioral health crises more effectively than punishment alone. They argue that connecting individuals to mental health services can reduce future involvement with the criminal justice system while improving overall community safety.

Bernice Singh of Legal Services for Prisoners With Children also spoke in support of diversion, citing her family’s experience with the program. She stated that treatment and support can help individuals stabilize their lives, access necessary care and work toward long-term recovery.

Advocates at the rally called for continued investment in diversion programs and broader access to mental health treatment throughout California. They argued that expanding these programs could reduce pressure on overcrowded jails and prisons while providing more humane responses to mental health crises.

The event highlighted an ongoing debate over how best to address the intersection of mental illness and the criminal justice system. Supporters maintain that treatment, supervision and access to services offer a more effective path than incarceration for many individuals experiencing serious mental health challenges.

Original source: Vera California and community advocacy organizations press release on mental health diversion programs.

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