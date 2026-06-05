Housing Coalition Contends SCAG Methodology Undermines SB 79 Mandate

Senator Scott Wiener – SB 79 – illustrated image

LOS ANGELES — A coalition of housing, transit and land-use advocacy organizations is urging the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) to revise its proposed methodology for implementing Senate Bill 79, arguing that the regional planning agency’s approach conflicts with state law and guidance issued by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD).

In a June 2 letter addressed to SCAG’s Community, Economic and Human Development Committee, organizations including California YIMBY, SPUR, Streets For All, Housing Action Coalition, Greenbelt Alliance and Abundant Housing LA contended that SCAG’s draft mapping methodology would improperly limit the law’s reach and create legal uncertainty for cities and housing developers.

The dispute centers on how SCAG intends to identify transit-oriented development zones under SB 79, legislation authored by Sen. Scott Wiener and signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom in October 2025.

According to SCAG’s draft methodology, SB 79 “establishes statewide standards to streamline housing development near transit by defining and mapping Transit Oriented Development (TOD) zones and stops.”

The law “aims to accelerate transit-oriented housing production by making qualifying projects an allowed use on sites zoned for residential, mixed-use, or commercial development if the project meets applicable requirements.”

The legislation takes effect July 1, 2026, unless local agencies adopt compliant transit-oriented development ordinances or alternative plans before that date.

SCAG, as the metropolitan planning organization for Southern California, is required to develop and maintain maps identifying qualifying transit-oriented development zones.

In their letter, advocates framed the stakes as extending beyond technical mapping questions.

“California is grappling with crises in urban planning—marked, in part, by high housing costs, declining public transit ridership, significant congestion from car traffic and the need to cut greenhouse gas emissions,” the coalition wrote. “To address these issues, last year, the legislature passed Senate Bill 79 (Wiener), signed into law by Gov. Newsom, thus allowing more homes near high-quality transit in qualifying urban rail counties.”

The groups argued that “accurate mapping of transit-oriented development (TOD) station areas is essential to ensure consistent implementation of the law, providing certainty for local governments and other stakeholders and creating progress toward some of the state’s enduring challenges.”

The coalition expressed concern that SCAG is “working to delay SB 79 applicability based on arbitrary findings and to create more conservative definitions of commuter rail service that conflict with state law.”

The letter specifically challenged SCAG’s treatment of planned transit projects.

SCAG’s draft methodology states that the agency will only map planned transit stops when station locations have sufficient certainty.

For purposes of its map, SCAG proposes treating projects as sufficiently certain only after they have completed environmental review under CEQA and, when applicable, the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). The agency argues that this standard creates greater certainty regarding station locations and construction likelihood.

Advocates contend that approach directly conflicts with SB 79.

“SB 79 is applicable in TOD station areas upon their inclusion in a locally preferred alternative (LPA),” the coalition wrote. “Waiting for the completion of all California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) documents to apply SB 79, as the methodology and map suggest, would violate the law and also conflict with recent HCD guidance.”

The organizations pointed to statutory language providing that stations qualify if they are “on a route for which a preferred alternative has been selected.”

They argued that if lawmakers intended environmental clearance to be the determining factor, “they could have written that standard, rather than referring specifically to preferred alternative selection.”

The coalition noted HCD guidance stating that transit-oriented development station areas may be established through “local implementing document as determined by the MPO.”

According to the letter, “The guidance is clear that LPAs do, in fact, establish the locations of major transit stations for the purposes of SB 79.”

As a result, the organizations argued, “Extraneous requirements about additional environmental documents are unlawful, and SCAG must reject them.”

A second major point of contention involves commuter rail frequency calculations.

Under SB 79, qualifying transit-oriented development zones are determined partly by train frequency. Tier 1 stops must be served by heavy rail or very high-frequency commuter rail, while Tier 2 stops may qualify through light rail, high-frequency commuter rail or certain bus services.

SCAG’s methodology acknowledges that HCD guidance states: “In assessing whether a station meets this threshold, frequency is based on the total number of trains serving the station, including trains operated by multiple commuter rail services where applicable. This approach reflects the overall level of transit access and frequency experienced by riders at a given stop.”

However, SCAG maintains that the statute itself is focused on a commuter rail service rather than the aggregate number of trains serving a station.

According to the methodology document, “SCAG’s interpretation of how to account for frequency is in line with the statute as written and is that frequency is calculated at the station level for a single service or line, not aggregated across multiple services at the station level.”

The agency notes that HCD’s interpretation “expands the analysis to account for every train serving a station” and that affected jurisdictions will ultimately need to determine whether they account for cumulative service or only one line at a station.

Housing advocates strongly disagree with that interpretation.

“Metropolitan planning organizations (MPOs) must calculate train frequency by service at a station, and not according to line,” the coalition wrote. “The current SCAG recommendation calculates commuter rail frequency based on how many times each rail line on each agency departs from a station.”

The groups argued that SCAG should instead “identify SB 79 stations based on the frequency of total trains at each station; HCD’s guidance is unambiguous on this front.”

Quoting directly from HCD’s guidance, the coalition emphasized that frequency should be measured using “the total number of trains serving the station, including trains operated by multiple commuter rail services where applicable.”

The organizations also criticized what they described as inconsistencies within SCAG’s own documents.

“There is no justification for SCAG to conflict with HCD on the definition of a commuter rail frequency,” the coalition wrote. “The determination even conflicts with separate passages from the SCAG’s methodology report.”

The letter further asserted that “SCAG does not even appear to believe its finding on train frequency, as the report also indicates that HCD’s earlier interpretation may, in fact, be correct.”

Advocates pointed to SCAG’s mapping interface, which reportedly includes notices identifying stations affected by differing interpretations of commuter rail frequency and allows users to consider maps with or without those stations included. They argued that “SCAG must eliminate this confusion, follow HCD guidance as the law requires, and direct staff to calculate commuter rail frequency at the station level.”

The coalition warned that failing to align with HCD guidance could create significant legal and planning complications after the law takes effect.

“If SCAG refuses to align its methodology with HCD guidance, it will force cities to choose which directives to believe, create uncertainty and open the door to lawsuits, potentially on multiple fronts,” the organizations wrote.

The groups acknowledged that SB 79 provides metropolitan planning organization maps with a “rebuttable presumption of validity,” but argued that status alone does not guarantee the methodology will withstand legal scrutiny.

“Their ultimate rejection by the courts will only deepen confusion, leaving local governments in the lurch with flawed maps, after SB 79’s July 1 effective date,” the letter stated. “This will subject local governments to otherwise unnecessary legal costs, as well sudden changes to land use that could have otherwise been addressed.”

The coalition concluded by urging SCAG to revise its methodology before implementation begins.

“For these reasons, SCAG must follow HCD guidance and make the modifications described above,” the organizations wrote. “Thank you for your attention to these matters.”

The letter was signed by representatives of Abundant Housing LA, SPUR, Streets For All, Greenbelt Alliance, People for Housing Orange County, Housing Action Coalition, California Housing Defense Fund, Inner City Law Center, Santa Monica Forward, Californians for Homeownership, Yes In My Back Yard, YIMBY Action and California YIMBY.

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