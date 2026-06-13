Election Roundup: Diane Ortiz Concedes Judicial Race; Eric Jones Advances to November Congressional Runoff

Eric Jones will face longtime incumbent Mike Thompson in November

WOODLAND, Calif. — Friday brought some finality to the election that occurred Tuesday of last week.

Diane Ortiz has conceded the race for Yolo County Superior Court Judge Office No. 1, acknowledging defeat after nearly two weeks of ballot counting in one of the county’s closest contests of the June primary election.

According to the latest election results, Ryan Davis led Ortiz by fewer than 1,000 votes, receiving 26,963 votes, or 50.99%, compared to Ortiz’s 25,917 votes, or 49.01%. A total of 52,880 votes were cast in the contest.

In a statement posted on Facebook Friday evening, Ortiz announced that she had contacted Davis to congratulate him on the victory.

“This is my final post from an incredible journey. It’s been 10 days since election night, and for all that time, the results were too close to call. We waited for every update, hoping for clarity,” Ortiz wrote.

“Tonight, with just over 1 thousand ballots left to count, Ryan Davis remains ahead with 50.99% of the votes to my 49.01%.”

Ortiz added, “I sent him a congratulatory message, knowing he would have done the same for me.”

While expressing disappointment with the outcome, Ortiz said the campaign had not diminished her long-term aspirations.

“While this isn’t the outcome we hoped for, it hasn’t lessened my passion or determination to one day serve the Yolo County community from the bench. For now, I’ll continue my work as a prosecutor, protecting the innocent, standing up for victims, and safeguarding children.”

Ortiz thanked her supporters for their efforts throughout the campaign.

“I’m deeply grateful to my supporters. Your encouragement, hard work, and faith in me mean more than I can ever express,” she wrote.

“Thank you and God Bless!”

The judicial contest was one of the few countywide races on the ballot and remained unresolved for days after Election Day as vote-by-mail ballots continued to be processed.

Meanwhile, in California’s 4th Congressional District, Democrat Eric Jones overtook Republican Ray Riehle to secure second place and advance to the November general election against incumbent Rep. Mike Thompson.

The latest results show Thompson leading the field with 83,729 votes, or 41.0%. Jones moved into second place with 45,462 votes, or 22.2%, narrowly ahead of Riehle, who received 42,424 votes, or 20.8%.

Under California’s top-two primary system, the two highest vote-getters advance to the general election regardless of party affiliation.

Jones celebrated the outcome in a statement released after the updated results were posted.

“WE’RE GOING TO THE GENERAL ELECTION,” Jones wrote.

“Today, we moved into second place and ensured we’ll be in November’s election.”

Jones framed the result as a sign of voter dissatisfaction with the incumbent and the political status quo.

“Roughly 60% of California’s 4th District voted for change — voted against one of the most establishment, corporate-funded incumbents in California,” he wrote.

“It is clear: CA-4 is ready for a new generation of leadership. One that fights to change our political system. One that fights to deliver real solutions, more housing, affordable healthcare, and lower costs. One that fights for the American Dream.”

Jones also thanked supporters who contributed to his campaign effort.

“Thank you to every voter, volunteer, donor, and supporter who has helped build this movement,” he wrote.

“The next chapter starts now. Let’s do this — see you at the polls in November!”

With Ortiz’s concession, the Yolo County judicial race is effectively settled pending final certification of the election results. In the congressional contest, Jones and Thompson will now begin preparing for a November showdown in a district that stretches across portions of Northern California and has long been represented by Thompson.

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