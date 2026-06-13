Davis Voters Appear to Reject Measure V, Blocking Village Farms Development

DAVIS, Calif. — There has been no concession from supporters and no formal declaration of victory from opponents, but as ballot counting nears completion, Measure V appears to have reached the end of the road.

According to the latest unofficial results released by Yolo County, Measure V trails by 270 votes, with 11,181 votes in favor and 11,451 opposed. The measure is receiving 49.40% support compared to 50.60% opposition.

According to county records, turnout reached 62.73%, with 23,368 ballots cast among 37,251 registered voters.

The margin narrowed slightly in the final rounds of counting.

Early returns showed the Village Farms proposal trailing by nearly 500, but supporters had hoped that late-arriving ballots would break more favorably toward the project.

The later counting results did swing towards the project but not enough to overcome the initial returns.

With only a small number of ballots remaining to be processed, the path to victory for Measure V appears all but exhausted. The current deficit represents roughly 1.2 percentage points, a gap that would require an unusually favorable split among the remaining ballots to overcome.

Measure V asked Davis voters whether to approve amendments to the city’s General Plan to allow the proposed Village Farms development north of Covell Boulevard.

The project would have authorized up to 1,800 housing units along with parks, open space and associated infrastructure improvements.

Because the site lies on agricultural land outside existing city limits, voter approval was required under Davis’ Measure J framework.

If the result holds, Measure V will become another defeat for a peripheral-growth housing proposal under Davis’ voter-approval system.

While several Measure J votes have failed over the years, the Village Farms election ranks among the closest. The narrow margin stands in contrast to some previous Measure J contests that were decided by much wider gaps including the 2005 Covell Village project on the same site that lost by a 60-40 margin.

The outcome is likely to intensify debate over housing policy in Davis including the future of Measure J itself.

Supporters argued the project would provide needed housing, including affordable units, help address declining school enrollment and expand the city’s tax base. Opponents contended the project posed environmental, infrastructure and fiscal concerns and questioned whether its benefits justified expansion onto agricultural land.

The defeat also comes as Davis continues to face pressure to meet state housing requirements and address long-term housing shortages. The Vanguard questioned whether Davis could meet its affordable housing needs without passage of the two peripheral projects on the ballot this year – with the council approving Willowgrove already for the November election.

Village Farms represented one of the largest housing proposals in the city’s history and was approved unanimously by the Davis City Council before being sent to voters earlier this year.

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