Wrongful Conviction Leaves Murder Victim’s Family and Exonerated Man Searching for Justice After 37 Years

DALLAS — The wrongful conviction of an innocent man not only cost him 37 years of freedom but also left the family of a murder victim trapped in decades of grief, uncertainty and unanswered questions, according to an article by journalist Barbara Bradley Hagerty published in The Atlantic. The article chronicles the exoneration of Benjamin Spencer, who was wrongfully convicted in the 1987 murder of Jeffrey Young, while highlighting the lasting harm a flawed justice system inflicted on both Spencer and the Young family.

Young, 33, was the acting president of a clothing-import company. A husband and father of three, he was believed to have been attacked on the night of March 22, 1987, and killed in West Dallas. Jay Young, his son, was 12 years old when his father was murdered, sending his life over the next 37 years on a “treacherous journey—one marked by suicidality, loneliness, and addiction.”

West Dallas was a poor Black neighborhood suffering from the crack epidemic. The “random” circumstances of Young’s murder frightened “white Dallas,” prompting future presidential candidate Ross Perot to offer a $25,000 reward — nearly equivalent to $73,750 today — for information leading to “the arrest and indictment of Jeffrey Young’s killers.”

Despite no physical evidence linking him to the crime scene, Spencer, then 22, was arrested four days later. Over the next seven months, Hagerty wrote that the police investigation “resembled a checklist of how to convict an innocent man.” Investigators relied on incentivized witnesses, ignored a more plausible suspect and ultimately built a case unsupported by physical evidence.

The prosecution’s case relied primarily on witness testimony — three neighbors hoping to cash in on Perot’s reward and a jailhouse informant seeking a reduced sentence. At trial, prosecutors also failed to disclose evidence that would have undermined key testimony. On March 28, 1988, Spencer was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison.

It took 13 years for someone to expose the injustices committed by police and prosecutors. “The police and prosecutors cannot be blamed for the first tragedy—that fault lies with the murderers alone—but the second tragedy was their doing,” Hagerty wrote. “The damage to Spencer, and to the Youngs, would not surface until the case against Spencer began to unravel.”

Spencer’s case was later taken up by Jim McCloskey, founder of Centurion Ministries, an organization that reinvestigates questionable convictions. Together with Spencer’s attorney, Cheryl Wattley, efforts to reexamine the case began.

McCloskey’s investigation identified numerous problems with the conviction, including the financial incentive for eyewitnesses, the jailhouse informant’s false testimony, police failure to investigate another viable suspect and the implausibility of eyewitness identifications made under the circumstances described at trial.

Determined to ensure the man they believed was responsible did not go free, the Young family launched a campaign to preserve Spencer’s conviction. Between strategizing legal arguments, taking press calls and attending parole hearings, the emotional toll on the Young family was immense. Dallas County District Judge Rick Magnis granted an evidentiary hearing in July 2007.

A new trial was granted, revealing that the prosecution’s star witness, Gladys Oliver, had admitted receiving between $5,000 and $10,000 for her testimony. However, prosecutors reportedly placed that admission in a file and never disclosed it to Spencer’s attorneys or the court. Even so, Spencer remained in prison after the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals rejected his claim in 2011.

Jay Young told Hagerty that he “felt no victory” at that moment and remembered thinking the case would not end there. From that point forward, he experienced some of the darkest periods of his life. Divorce, joint custody and alcohol addiction left his life seemingly derailed amid the long-running murder case involving his father.

In 2017, a new effort to reopen Spencer’s case emerged. The Atlantic assembled a team, including Hagerty, to “dig up evidence 30 years after the crime.” Working with private investigator Daryl Parker, the team located an eyewitness who admitted lying for reward money, found the jailhouse informant, who acknowledged fabricating Spencer’s confession, identified a new alibi witness who placed Spencer at home during the murder, and uncovered additional evidence that further undermined the prosecution’s case.

After the article was published in 2018, newly elected District Attorney John Creuzot reopened the case. His office confirmed the new evidence and also discovered prosecutors had withheld notes documenting Oliver’s admission that she had received reward money for her testimony. In 2021, a judge ruled Spencer had not received a fair trial, and he was released. After the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals reached the same conclusion in 2024, Creuzot formally exonerated Spencer.

Throughout the ordeal, Spencer spent 37 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. Letters he wrote to his then-wife, Debra Spencer, revealed his resilience. “I don’t want you to worry about me, but I’m really struggling right now,” Spencer wrote in one letter.

He later told Hagerty, “I knew that I didn’t commit this offense and God knew the truth about the offense, and in that I had freedom.”

Young’s mental health, however, deteriorated after Spencer’s exoneration. He told Hagerty that he had lost everything, and the one constant in his life — the belief that “his dad’s killer had been caught and punished” — was gone. As he contemplated taking his own life, he instead turned to a 12-step recovery program and eventually found a renewed sense of peace.

At Spencer’s 2024 exoneration hearing, he acknowledged the Young family’s suffering, telling the court they, too, were victims because the people responsible for Jeffrey Young’s murder had never been brought to justice. He asked supporters to remember the Young family in their prayers.

After finding peace, Young began serving at Hope Fellowship, a megachurch in Texas. During a coffee meeting with Pastor Dustin Chappell, Chappell suggested that Young meet another exonerated man, Charles Chatman, who had served time in the same prison as Spencer. Through that connection, Young decided to meet Spencer.

Young and Spencer met for the first time on March 2, 2025. During their conversation, Young asked Spencer whether he could forgive him for years of opposing his release at parole hearings. Spencer replied that Young had simply believed what authorities had told him and said he would have done the same thing under those circumstances. The two reconciled, and an unlikely friendship developed from that meeting.

“I had freedom that I’d never felt before,” Young recalled.

Hagerty concludes the article by emphasizing that reconciliation ultimately came through a series of difficult personal choices rather than through the legal system itself. “The two adversaries, whose lives were derailed by a flawed system, have emerged victorious—and friends.”

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