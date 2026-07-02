Capitalism is anti-family. That’s a feature. The system requires both parents to work more and more hours so the owner-class can increase profits. It forces them to spend less time with their children.

It cannot be pro-family.

It can only be anti-family.

Since 1979, productivity has grown eight times faster than typical worker pay.

You work harder. You work longer. You produce more value.

And yet… you don’t see a dime of it. That’s not the market. That’s the machine. Workers are producing more. They’re not getting paid more. The money goes somewhere. That somewhere is up.

This didn’t happen naturally. The structural break between productivity and wages began in the late 1970s when policy choices favoring deregulation and the suppression of labor unions severed the link between economic growth and worker compensation. This was engineered. Wage stagnation is not inevitable. It’s the direct result of public policy choices on behalf of those with the most power and wealth. They wrote the rules. They broke the link. They kept the money.

Corporate profits grew from less than 6% of GDP in 2000 to 11% by 2024. That’s the stolen wages. That’s the money that should have gone to the people doing the work. That’s the reason you can’t afford to stay home with your kids. The profit margin is built on your absence.

And cheap goods masked the theft. China’s accession to the WTO accelerated global manufacturing productivity and lowered the price of tradable goods. TVs got cheaper. Phones got cheaper. Everything you hold in your hand got cheaper. But everything you need to survive, housing, healthcare, childcare, got impossibly expensive. You didn’t notice you were getting poorer because the screen got bigger while the walls closed in. They hollowed out U.S. manufacturing and called it a bargain. They gave you cheap plastic and took your pension.

From April 2025 to April 2026, wages grew 0.24 percentage points slower than inflation. Real wage growth was 0.22% or an additional $3 a week. That’s not a raise. That’s a rounding error. That’s the system telling you to be grateful for crumbs while it takes the loaf.

The real value of the minimum wage has been collapsing since its high in 1968. The floor fell out. Everything shifted down. When the minimum wage doesn’t keep pace, all wages above it compress. The bottom drops and the whole structure falls with it. You think you’re climbing, but the ladder is sinking faster than you can step.

Rising benefit costs, particularly employer-provided health insurance, are eating wages before workers even see their paychecks. You’re paying for the privilege of being insured enough to work. The system charges you to stay alive so you can keep producing for someone else. Your health is a toll. Your body is a fee. And you pay both just to show up.

In 1925, the average American earned $5,425 a year, which adjusted for inflation has roughly the same purchasing power as $99,000 today. Today’s average worker doesn’t make $99,000. They make significantly less. The comparison shows how far behind we’ve fallen. In the 1920s, a new house cost about $5,500, roughly half the inflation-adjusted price of today’s median home. By 1938, the price had dropped to $3,900, just over twice the average annual income. Today, the median home price is many times the median income. This is the math that forces two incomes. One wage used to buy a house. Now two wages can’t even cover rent.

More of the economic pie goes to capital. Machines. Software. Algorithms. Less goes to labor. To people. The declining labor share has been traced to both technological progress and the increase in capital intensity of production. You’re competing with the machines that replaced you and losing. The algorithm doesn’t need a sick day. The software doesn’t need to pick up its kid. And that’s exactly the point. The system prefers the machine because the machine doesn’t have a family.

The affordability crisis is really a wage crisis. While the average paycheck has exceeded the price of cheap tradable goods, it has failed to keep pace with the exploding cost of essential services like housing, childcare, and medical services. The system keeps you alive enough to work but not comfortable enough to live. It keeps you productive but not present.

In California, the average annual cost for infant care is over $20,000. In Los Angeles, it is $24,000. In San Francisco, it is $26,000. This is more than the median rent in many counties. This is more than a mortgage payment. Parents work to pay for childcare so they can work more. It’s a tax on parenting. The state does not subsidize this. The state profits from it. Corporations sell slots at market rates. They treat children as revenue streams. They treat parents as customers who must pay to access the care they need.

Work does not align with life. School ends at 3 PM. Work ends at 5 PM. Who picks up the kids? The system doesn’t care. The employer doesn’t care. The priority is the shift. The priority is the profit. Retail workers have unpredictable schedules. They don’t know when they will work until the week before. They cannot plan for childcare. They cannot plan for family dinners. They cannot plan for anything. The gig economy is worse. No guaranteed hours. No paid sick leave. No benefits. You work when the app tells you to. You don’t work when your child is sick. You don’t work when you need to be there.

Parents feel guilty. They feel like they are failing. They are not failing. The system is failing them. They can’t be there because they are not allowed to be there. The work demands more. The pay demands more. The cost of living demands more. Guilt is a product. Companies sell therapy. They sell apps. They sell services to help you manage the stress the system created. They sell you the solution to the problem they made.

The US is the only developed nation without guaranteed paid parental leave. We are the outlier. We are the exception. Other countries understand that children are the future. They invest in them. They support the parents. We treat children as liabilities. We treat parents as resources to be extracted. The alternative exists. Shorter work weeks. Paid leave. Free childcare. These are not fantasies. They are policies in other countries. They work. Families are healthier. Children are better off. The economy is stronger.

We choose not to do it.

We choose profit over people. We choose efficiency over connection. We choose the bottom line over the bedtime story. Capitalism is anti-family because it cannot function if the family is the priority. It needs the family to be the unit of production. It needs the parents to be the workers. It needs the children to be the future workforce. It does not need the family to be the family. The question is not whether this is true. The question is whether we will accept it.

We can keep working. We can keep paying for childcare. We can keep missing the events. We can keep feeling guilty.

Or… we can demand a system that values people over profit. A system that values family time as essential. A system that recognizes that children are not revenue streams.

The data is clear. The math is undeniable. Capitalism is anti-family. It’s not a mistake. It’s the design. And it’s working exactly as intended.

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