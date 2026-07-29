Legal Defense Fund: Ed Dept’s Title VI Rollback Weakens Anti-Discrimination Safeguards

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Legal Defense Fund, joined by more than 50 civil rights and education organizations, is warning that the U.S. Department of Education’s decision to eliminate the disparate-impact provision from its Title VI regulations will weaken longstanding safeguards against racial discrimination in schools, while the Trump administration argues the change restores equal treatment under federal law.

“The disparate-impact tool is a provision that allows demographic data to establish whether a school has violated federal civil rights laws, even if there is no facially discriminatory policy, practice, or discriminatory intent involved,” the U.S. Department of Education says. When it was in full effect, the tool required institutions to consider race and engage in “racial balancing” to comply with federal law.

The Department of Education says removing the regulation aligns its interpretation of Title VI with the statute’s original language and advances President Donald Trump’s pledge to “restore equality of opportunity and meritocracy.” The department also contends that disparate-impact liability had been weaponized by the political left, reducing a child to “just a number in a data set.”

The department further argues that, under Democratic administrations, the provision allowed schools to be found in violation of Title VI despite a lack of discriminatory intent, solely because “data indicated the school disciplined more minority students.”

Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey said the changes will ensure fair enforcement of Title VI and reject what she described as an approach to equity that “prevents teachers from keeping their classrooms and students safe.” She added that the policy change will allow schools to address classroom issues without fear that the federal government will “weaponize antidiscrimination laws.”

The Legal Defense Fund, however, argues that rescinding the provision will “clear the way for discrimination that too often deprives students of equal educational opportunity based on race, color, and national origin.” The organization also emphasized that every student, regardless of race or background, has the right to pursue an education free from discrimination.

In direct opposition to the Department of Education’s position, the Legal Defense Fund argues that discrimination is not always explicit or intentional and can be difficult to detect without enforcement tools designed to identify discriminatory outcomes. The organization added that this principle has guided federal civil rights enforcement for decades.

According to the Legal Defense Fund, the disparate-impact tool is intended to eliminate unjustified barriers and ensure equal opportunities for students to learn and succeed. The organization argues that concerns over how the tool has been applied should lead to stronger oversight rather than its elimination.

According to AP News, this is not the first rollback of disparate-impact enforcement under the Trump administration. “A White House executive order signed last April directed federal agencies to no longer rely on disparate-impact analysis when enforcing anti-discrimination laws,” AP News reported. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the Justice Department and the Department of Energy also rescinded their disparate-impact provisions last year.

Civil rights organizations argue the changes strip away critical protections for marginalized communities, while the administration maintains they restore equal treatment under federal law. AP News reported that the move may be “part of the Trump administration’s broader overall attack on civil rights.”

Additionally, Hamida Labi, senior policy counsel at the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, argued that although “schoolhouse doors in 2026 don’t have signs on [them] that say, ‘whites only,’ … discrimination is still very prevalent. Black students and other students of color are the ones who bear the brunt of that.”

The Legal Defense Fund concluded its statement by urging the Department of Education to reinstate the provisions designed to prevent and directly address discrimination in the nation’s schools.

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