Measure W Campaign Launches, Proposing 1,250 Homes Amid Davis Housing Shortage

DAVIS, Calif. — Supporters of Measure W officially launched their campaign Wednesday evening at the Davis Farmers Market, making the case that the proposed Willowgrove development would help address Davis’ longstanding housing shortage while providing affordable housing, new parks, transportation improvements and long-term fiscal benefits if approved by voters in November.

Measure W would authorize the Willowgrove development under Davis’ Measure J/R/D voter approval process after the project received unanimous approval from both the Davis City Council, which voted 5-0, and the Planning Commission, which approved it 7-0 earlier this year. The measure will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot.

According to campaign organizers, the project includes 1,250 homes, with 43 percent designated as affordable or attainable housing. That includes 250 deed-restricted affordable units and 288 “attainable by design” townhomes intended for first-time homebuyers. The proposal also includes a $21 million park and recreation complex, more than 70 acres of open space, parks and trails, and $11 million in traffic improvements that would be fully funded by the developer. Campaign materials also project the development would generate a $5 million fiscal surplus for the city over its first 15 years.

The campaign launch drew elected officials, school leaders and community members. According to the campaign, speakers included Davis Mayor Donna Neville, DJUSD Board President Hiram Jackson, Yolo County Supervisor Lucas Frerichs, disability-community advocate Beth Foraker and community leader Judy Ennis, who discussed the project’s potential impact on housing, schools, regional housing needs and inclusion.

Jim Koppert, principal owner of Willowgrove, said the proposal evolved through years of public engagement.

“Willowgrove has become the most meaningful work of my career. Over four years and more than 70 public meetings, I sat in rooms with parents, teachers, and neighbors who cared enough to keep showing up, and I watched this project grow better at each step because of them,” Koppert said.

Koppert said the development reflects the ideas and priorities shared by community members throughout the planning process.

“I love Davis and this project is a promise to those who trusted us with their ideas and their hopes for this town. I’m deeply grateful to the City Council, City staff, and every resident who pushed us to get this right,” he said.

Koppert said the campaign will spend the coming months seeking voter approval.

“Willowgrove is designed for Davis, by Davis, and we look forward to earning the trust of every voter by sharing this vision before they can vote to make it real,” Koppert said.

Campaign organizers said the kickoff marked the beginning of a months-long outreach effort focused on educating voters about the project’s housing, infrastructure and community benefits. They said supporters are being encouraged to volunteer, display yard signs and engage neighbors before the November election.

According to campaign materials, Willowgrove would be built on approximately 232 acres on the northeast edge of Davis adjacent to Wildhorse and Mace Ranch. The campaign says the project is the first in Davis to invest in an approved subdivision map before a public vote, giving voters certainty about the development plan before casting ballots.

Campaign materials also state that the project’s affordable housing would be delivered upfront in a single phase and would include at least 20 homes dedicated to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in partnership with Alta California Regional Center. Organizers further contend the development would reduce regional vehicle miles traveled by housing workers who currently commute into Davis.

The campaign launch marks the formal beginning of what is expected to be a closely watched local ballot campaign over one of the largest proposed housing developments in Davis in recent years, with voters set to decide whether Willowgrove moves forward under the city’s voter approval process.

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