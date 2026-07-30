Jones Challenges Thompson’s Two-Debate Offer as Inadequate for Voters

By Vanguard Staff

DAVIS, Calif. — Democratic congressional candidate Eric Jones is pressing for a broader series of debates with incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, arguing that two scheduled public events are insufficient for voters in California’s newly redrawn 4th Congressional District.

The exchange follows Thompson’s announcement that he will participate in two public events with Jones during the general election campaign, including a televised debate in Woodland and a candidate forum in Yuba City.

Jones welcomed Thompson’s agreement to participate in a debate but said the campaign should include more opportunities for direct exchanges across the district’s nine counties.

“Our establishment incumbent opponent says he will agree to our debate challenge,” Jones said in a statement.

“I’m thrilled at the chance to discuss the issues impacting our community and country — corruption in our government, the cost of living, and our shared future,” Jones added.

Jones argued that limiting the campaign to two events would not adequately serve voters in the newly configured district.

“But two forums? Not enough,” Jones said. “Forums let candidates repeat their talking points. Debates are real conversations.”

He called for debates throughout the district, noting that many voters are represented by new candidates following redistricting.

“Voters in all nine counties of this district deserve to hear those conversations. Especially when this district is brand new & nearly half of voters have never been represented by either candidate,” Jones said.

Jones concluded his statement by urging a broader debate schedule, saying, “Let’s not be cute: let’s do this the real way.”

In a separate announcement, Thompson’s campaign said the congressman has participated in more than 40 town halls, community coffees and house parties across every county in the district since January 2025, reaching thousands of constituents. The campaign also said Thompson participated in 11 debates and candidate forums with Jones before the June primary election.

According to the campaign, Thompson agreed on July 13, 2026, to participate in a televised debate hosted by the Yolo County League of Women Voters in Woodland. The campaign said audience members will be able to submit written questions that will be asked of both candidates.

Thompson also agreed to participate in a candidate forum hosted by the Yuba Sutter Farm Bureau in Yuba City on Aug. 25.

“I look forward to participating in these debates to provide district residents additional opportunities to ask their questions,” Thompson said. “There are stark differences between the two of us and that will be important for voters to know.”

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