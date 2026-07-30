Letter: A Plea for Mercy and Common Sense in the Interest of Justice

I am writing from a cell in the California prison system, not to ask for an excuse, but to ask for mercy and common sense in the name of justice.

I grew up in Shasta County, a community that shaped me through hardship. Sixteen years ago, I made mistakes that led to a prison sentence. I served nine years, completed every program available to me, and successfully finished parole without a single violation. I rebuilt my life, purchased a home, and devoted myself to caring for an 80-year-old military veteran and my partner, Angela, who is now battling Stage 4 cancer.

Following an incident at my property, I was convicted of nonviolent offenses: being a felon in possession of an unloaded firearm, receiving stolen property and failure to appear. Because of prior strike enhancements, I was sentenced to eight years in state prison.

I have harmed no one, yet California continues to spend taxpayer dollars to keep me incarcerated while my home and family fall apart. During my imprisonment, the elderly veteran I cared for had his life savings stolen. Most heartbreaking of all, my partner is fighting Stage 4 cancer without the support of her primary caregiver.

California law provides district attorneys and judges with the authority to recall and reconsider sentences when doing so is in the interest of justice under Penal Code Section 1172.1. Keeping me incarcerated serves no meaningful public safety purpose. Allowing me to return home to care for a terminally ill partner and a vulnerable elderly veteran would not only help my family but also serve the broader interests of justice and the community.

Shasta County raised me. Today, I am asking the court and the District Attorney to exercise the mercy and compassion the law permits. I am asking for the opportunity to spend my time caring for the people who need me most rather than remaining behind bars when my continued incarceration benefits no one.

Respectfully,

Everett Jewett

For publication in the Davis Vanguard or a similar outlet, I would recommend adding an editor’s note identifying this as a first-person commentary and, if possible, independently verifying the factual claims regarding the conviction, sentence, and his partner’s medical condition.

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