DeSantis Era Sees Florida Executions Soar to Decades-High Levels

FLORIDA — Florida has carried out executions at a pace unseen in decades, making it a national outlier as much of the United States continues to move away from the death penalty. Under Gov. Ron DeSantis, the state has sharply increased the number of death warrants signed since 2025, leading the nation in executions and drawing renewed attention to its use of capital punishment.

The increase comes after several years in which executions were relatively rare in Florida. Although the state resumed executions after the COVID-19 pandemic, the pace accelerated dramatically beginning in 2025.

According to ProPublica, Florida carried out a record number of executions during that period, while many other states either reduced or stopped using the death penalty altogether.

DeSantis has said victims’ families deserve justice after waiting for years or even decades. He has argued that carrying out long-delayed death sentences fulfills the state’s responsibility and has described the increase in executions as correcting previous delays.

Critics, however, question both the timing and the speed of the recent executions. Death penalty opponents argue that Florida’s aggressive schedule limits opportunities for courts to fully consider new evidence or legal challenges.

They also point to the state’s history of wrongful convictions and death row exonerations as reasons to move more cautiously before carrying out irreversible sentences.

Florida’s death penalty system has also received attention because of changes to state law. In 2023, lawmakers approved legislation allowing a death sentence when at least eight of 12 jurors recommend it, replacing the previous requirement for a unanimous jury recommendation.

Supporters argued that the change would make it easier to obtain justice in the most serious murder cases, while opponents said it reduced an important safeguard in capital trials.

The increase in executions stands in contrast to national trends. Over the past several years, many states have either abolished the death penalty, imposed moratoriums on executions or rarely carried them out.

Some states have faced difficulties obtaining lethal injection drugs, while others have shifted away from capital punishment because of legal and ethical concerns.

Florida, however, has continued moving in the opposite direction, becoming responsible for a significant share of executions nationwide.

The debate extends beyond the number of executions. Families of murder victims often describe years of appeals as emotionally exhausting and believe executions provide a sense of closure.

At the same time, defense attorneys and criminal justice advocates argue that lengthy appeals exist to protect against wrongful convictions and constitutional violations. They say the complexity of capital cases requires careful review because mistakes cannot be corrected after an execution takes place.

The renewed attention on Florida also raises broader questions about the future of the death penalty in the United States. While public opinion remains divided, the number of states actively using capital punishment has generally declined over the past two decades.

Florida’s recent actions have made it one of the few states moving in the opposite direction, placing it at the center of the national conversation about crime, punishment and the role of government in administering the death penalty.

As Florida continues issuing new death warrants, legal challenges and public debate are expected to continue. Supporters view the accelerated pace as long-overdue justice for victims and their families.

Opponents argue that the speed of the process increases the risk of irreversible mistakes and raises concerns about fairness in the criminal justice system. Regardless of where the debate ultimately leads, Florida’s approach has become one of the most closely watched developments in the nation’s death penalty system.

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