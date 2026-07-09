Slavery Built the Electoral College

“Cuff and Shackle”- Richard Munoz-Moore

The Electoral College wasn’t a democratic invention. It was a slave power invention. It wasn’t about state sovereignty. It wasn’t about protecting small states. It was about protecting slavery’s political power. And the system that protected slavery now protects minority rule. It’s time to end it.

The Constitutional Convention. The North had more free people. The South had more enslaved people who couldn’t vote. Southern states wanted enslaved people to count for political power but not for voting rights. They wanted the bodies for the count, not the ballots. The three-fifths compromise was the deal. Enslaved people counted as three-fifths of a person for representation purposes. This gave slave states more seats in the House and more electoral votes. The Electoral College was the middle ground that let slave states have more political influence without actually enfranchising enslaved people. This wasn’t an accident. It was intentional design to protect slavery’s political interests.

And it worked. The three-fifths compromise gave slave states an extra 14 electoral votes in the first election. That’s not trivial. That’s the margin of victory in many early elections. Slavery didn’t just influence the Electoral College. It built it.

They didn’t even pretend it was democracy. Hamilton in Federalist 68 said the Electoral College was to ensure “the sense of the people” but filtered through “men most capable of analyzing the qualities adapted to the station.” They didn’t trust the people. They wanted a filter. They wanted a barrier between the vote and the outcome. That’s not democracy. That’s paternalism. That’s aristocracy with extra steps.

Five times the Electoral College overrode the popular vote. 1824. 1876. 1888. 2000. 2016. Two of those in the last 25 years. Bush lost by 543,895 votes. Trump lost by 2,868,686. The minority won. The majority lost. That’s not democracy. That’s a hijacking. 2.8 million people stood in line. 2.8 million people cast their ballots. 2.8 million people won. And then they lost. Because the system was never built to count them. It was built to count the people who owned their ancestors.

And the racial math hasn’t changed. It’s just shifted. The Electoral College doesn’t just protect rural power. It specifically dilutes the voting power of Black and brown voters concentrated in large, urban states. A vote in Wyoming is worth about 3.6 times a vote in California. That’s not just geographic privilege. That’s racial privilege by proxy. The system that was built to protect slave power now protects the political power of the demographic that inherited it.

The Electoral College isn’t the only undemocratic institution born from the same compromise. The Senate gives equal power to states regardless of population. Wyoming has the same Senate power as California. This is the same slave power bargain. Two senators per state was the deal that let small states protect slave interests. The Electoral College and the Senate are twins. Born from the same womb. Serving the same master.

The defenders will tell you it protects small states. That’s not protection. That’s privilege. They’ll tell you it prevents tyranny of the majority. Democracy isn’t tyranny. Majority rule is the point. They’ll tell you it forces candidates to campaign everywhere. It doesn’t. It makes them campaign in six states. The rest of the country is ignored. That’s not democracy. That’s a hostage situation where a few states hold the election ransom. The Electoral College doesn’t make candidates care about Wyoming. It makes candidates care about Pennsylvania and Michigan and Wisconsin. The rest of the country watches from the cheap seats.

And the system allows electors to vote against the will of the people they represent. That’s not democracy. That’s the guardrail against the people working exactly as designed. The faithless elector is the logical endpoint of a system that never trusted the people to begin with.

The Electoral College makes voter suppression more effective. If you can suppress votes in key states, you can win the Electoral College while losing the popular vote. The system rewards the suppression. It doesn’t just allow it. It incentivizes it. The party that can’t win the popular vote can win the Electoral College by making sure the right people don’t vote. That’s not a bug. That’s the design.

No other mature democracy uses this system. Most countries have moved to direct popular vote. The US is the exception. And the exception exists because the exception was designed to protect human bondage. The international community looks at our system and sees what it is: a relic of slavery dressed up in democratic clothing.

The Electoral College isn’t just a standalone problem. It’s part of a system that includes the Senate, the filibuster, gerrymandering, voter suppression, and Citizens United. All of these work together to protect minority rule. The Electoral College is the head of the undemocratic hydra. Cut off one head and the others remain. But you have to start somewhere.

“It’s too hard to change.” That’s the final defense. It’s not. The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact exists. States agreeing to give their electors to the popular vote winner. It’s at 209 electoral votes so far. This is a real solution that doesn’t require a constitutional amendment. It’s happening. Slowly. But it’s happening. The workaround exists because the system is too broken to fix from within and too entrenched to dismantle from above.

The Electoral College was born from slavery. It protected slave states. It protected minority rule. It’s time to end it. One person, one vote. Not one state, one vote. Not one elector, one vote. One person, one vote. The system that protects minority rule is the system that protects the people who benefit from minority rule. That’s not democracy. That’s a con. And the con only works if we keep accepting the rules they wrote to protect themselves. The minority only rules if the majority lets them.

The people only lose if we stop demanding a new game.

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