Golden Gate Bridge Protester Says Prosecution Signals Broader Crackdown on Political Dissent

Courtroom sketch of the jury in the trial of seven GG26 felony defendants by Fran de Sena

SAN FRANCISCO — Two weeks after a San Francisco jury deadlocked on felony conspiracy charges while convicting seven Golden Gate Bridge protesters on several misdemeanor offenses, protester Jordan Harger says the significance of the case extends far beyond the mixed verdict, arguing the prosecution represents a growing effort to criminalize political dissent and discourage activism in support of Palestine.

Speaking with the Vanguard following the conclusion of the trial, Jordan Harger described the Golden Gate 26 case as part of a broader shift in how Bay Area prosecutors have responded to political protest.

While prosecutors secured misdemeanor convictions, jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict on the felony conspiracy charge, leaving open the possibility that the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office could retry that count.

The jury also deadlocked on one misdemeanor trespassing charge. The verdict came after prosecutors had reduced the case from an original 1,144 charges filed in 2024 to 57 charges presented at trial.

For Harger, however, the more significant issue is what the prosecution represents.

“The Golden Gate 26 case began with a bridge shutdown on tax day,” Harger said. “And after the bridge shutdown, we were all arrested and brought to 850 Bryant, the San Francisco Jail, where some of us spent nearly 48 hours incarcerated.”

Harger said participants initially believed the legal consequences would be relatively limited.

“After we were released, we had a couple months of reprieve and then subsequently were ordered back to jail and charged with a egregious amount of offenses, including many counts of false imprisonment,” Harger said. “Some of us were given a charge of felony conspiracy because conspiracy is what they call a wobbler charge — it can either be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony and it’s at the discretion of the district attorney.”

The felony conspiracy allegation became one of the defining issues of the prosecution.

Although jurors could not unanimously agree on that charge, Harger said simply facing the possibility of felony convictions had already imposed significant costs on those involved.

“Our co-defendants were found guilty on all charges except a hung jury on felony conspiracy and trespass with intent to interfere with a business,” Harger said. “And the problem with a hung jury is that it is at the discretion of the district attorney to bring those charges back.”

Harger said another trial would continue to burden the protesters personally and financially.

“Now we are in an interim period where it does appear that our co-defendants might have to go through trial again,” Harger said. “It requires you to take weeks and weeks off work. People are losing income. People are having to find others to deal with their responsibilities such as caring for relatives.”

Harger argued prosecutors attempted to portray the protesters as reckless while overlooking evidence presented during trial about the organizers’ efforts to reduce risks to motorists.

“At the trial, we saw the district attorney really try to villainize the felony defendants, trying to paint them as people who value their own ideology over the safety of San Franciscans,” Harger said. “But they were unable to properly prove that we did endanger anyone.”

Harger continued, “They were unable to explain why the bridge did not open the third or fourth lane, which would’ve allowed vehicles to pass through. They underplayed the fact that we had brought water, medical supplies, and snacks for anyone on the bridge. And they of course did not mention the fact that many people on the bridge were supportive of our action and our message.”

During the trial, testimony indicated protesters brought water, snacks and medical supplies for stranded motorists, maintained emergency plans and requested that authorities open an additional traffic lane. A Golden Gate Bridge Authority representative also testified it would have been possible to move the center barrier to create another lane.

Another major point of contention, according to Harger, involved what jurors were allowed to hear regarding the protesters’ motivations.

“We saw the judge refused to give instructions for the necessity defense,” Harger said. “And the necessity defense essentially says, ‘I had to do what I did because there was imminent danger and we needed to do something to stop it.'”

Harger also said the court barred testimony from an expert witness on Palestine.

“We were not allowed to bring an expert on Palestine or the genocide in Palestine or Israel’s apartheid,” Harger said. “We weren’t allowed to bring an expert witness.”

According to Harger, those rulings shaped the presentation of the defense throughout the trial.

“They were trying as hard as they could to keep Palestine out of that courtroom,” Harger said, “but every single day our lawyers and co-defendants spoke Palestine onto the record.”

Beyond the particulars of the case, Harger argued the prosecution reflects a broader change in the Bay Area’s political and legal climate.

“Yeah, I think that this case is emblematic of a larger rightward shift in the Bay Area in terms of the legal landscape,” Harger said. “After the recall of Chesa (Boudin) in San Francisco and the recall of Pamela Price in Alameda, they were subsequently replaced with very harsh district attorneys who are coming down hard on anything that can be construed as crime.”

Harger added that the Golden Gate 26 prosecution should be viewed alongside other recent law enforcement efforts.

“We understand this case to be part of a larger trajectory of criminalization,” Harger said. “We see that in a myriad of ways, particularly with the crackdown on free speech in regards to both Palestine protesting and the protests against the incursions of ICE in our community.

“We’re seeing it in the new war on drugs that’s being affected in San Francisco. We’re seeing it the crackdowns on unhoused people encampment sweeps across the Bay Area. And so though our case is exceptional in terms of the precedent of Bay Area protest law, we are not exceptional in being criminalized and targeted by this district attorney.”

Harger also rejected suggestions that the protesters were motivated by a desire to create disruption for its own sake.

“We are a very diverse group of people, carpenters, paralegals, animal rights activists, nurses, and some students as well,” Harger said. “And also a really wide range of ages, which I think is a really important part of any organizing is to be intergenerational and to be intersectional.”

Looking ahead, Harger expressed concern that the prosecution could discourage future acts of civil disobedience but said that would not deter members of the Golden Gate 26.

“We understand that this case is an attempt to quash and silence free speech,” Harger said. “Admittedly, it does set a very concerning legal precedent given they convicted people on false imprisonment for shutting down a roadway. But that being said, their attempts to silence us and their attempts to quash our dissent have not worked.”

Harger continued, “We have continued to fight for Palestine every single day since our arrest, and we will continue to fight for Palestine every day until Palestine is free. And I hope that what people take away from this case is not fear or apprehension to act, but rather inspiration to know that no matter what the state brings upon us, our resistance is more powerful than any weapon they can wield against us.”

Harger also drew a historical comparison to the Civil Rights Movement, arguing that public opinion often changes long after controversial acts of civil disobedience occur.

“The majority of Americans were not supportive of Martin Luther King when he was most prominent in the zeitgeist,” Harger said. “And so I imagine that decades in the future, people will look back on this and understand how absurd this case has been.”

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