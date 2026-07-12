Judge Orders U.S. Attorney to Justify Mortgage Fraud Restitution Practices

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland to respond on the merits to a legal challenge alleging improper restitution collection practices in a long-running mortgage fraud case, setting up what advocates say will be the first substantive judicial review of the issue in years.

U.S. District Judge Donald C. Nugent issued an order in United States v. Anthony Viola directing the government to file a substantive response to a motion challenging its collection of restitution. Prosecutors had previously sought dismissal of the motion on procedural grounds without addressing its underlying claims. Instead, Judge Nugent ordered the government to respond to the legal merits by July 24, 2026. Viola’s reply is due Aug. 7.

The court has not ruled on whether the government’s restitution collection practices were lawful. Rather, Judge Nugent’s order requires prosecutors to explain the legal authority for their actions before the court considers the merits of the challenge.

Attorney Kim Corral, representing Anthony Viola, argues that the government’s restitution collection practices contain multiple legal deficiencies. The motion challenges amendments to restitution orders years after final judgment, differing restitution amounts imposed on defendants who pleaded guilty to the same charges, the lack of an accounting mechanism when the same mortgages are involved in multiple proceedings and collection methods that allegedly included the seizure of assets beyond what the law permits.

The underlying dispute centers on millions of dollars in court-ordered restitution collected in mortgage fraud prosecutions handled by the multi-jurisdictional Cuyahoga County Mortgage Fraud Task Force. According to the motion and supporting materials released by FreeTonyViola.com, the restitution has been collected by federal and state authorities, but none of the funds have been distributed to victims, who allegedly have stated they did not sustain losses requiring restitution, did not request restitution and have not received any payments.

The challenge also raises questions about the Cuyahoga County Mortgage Fraud Task Force itself. The task force received funding through a U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance grant intended to expand mortgage fraud investigations and prosecutions by increasing staffing and investigative capacity.

According to grant records cited by the defense, the task force reported prosecuting hundreds of defendants and obtaining more than $15.27 million in restitution and forfeiture orders arising from mortgage fraud cases.

Corral further alleges that restitution funds were not distributed to victims but instead were used for operational expenses. According to disbursement ledgers cited by the defense, prosecutors used funds collected on behalf of crime victims to pay for airline tickets, hotel rooms, computers and payments to Senior Assistant Ohio Attorney General Dan Kasaris.

The challenge also contends that prosecutors made materially false representations in grant applications and progress reports by reporting successful restitution collection and distribution while allegedly using those funds for government operations. According to the filing, those representations helped secure additional federal grant funding.

Another major issue raised in the motion is whether some financial institutions qualified as restitution victims at all. The defense points to the U.S. Department of Justice’s $13 billion settlement with JPMorgan Chase, in which the bank acknowledged wrongdoing involving transactions that allegedly overlapped with those at issue in Viola’s prosecution.

The filing also cites similar mortgage-related settlements involving Citigroup, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo. Corral argues that institutions which admitted wrongdoing in civil proceedings were simultaneously treated as innocent victims entitled to restitution in related criminal prosecutions involving the same transactions.

The defense further argues that federal law prohibits victims from recovering more than their actual losses. Under 18 U.S.C. Section 3664(j)(2), restitution obligations must be reduced when victims later recover compensatory damages through civil litigation to prevent double recovery.

As an example, the motion identifies property located at 9013 Laisy Ave., which allegedly became the subject of multiple criminal and civil proceedings advancing different theories of wrongdoing. According to the defense, prosecutors sought restitution for Deutsche Bank as a victim in Viola’s federal case while the bank also received civil settlements involving the same mortgage transaction. The motion further argues that prosecutors pursued a separate criminal case involving the same property in which lender employees, rather than Realtors or borrowers, were alleged to have committed the fraud.

Corral argues those differing legal theories demonstrate that prosecutors treated financial institutions as both victims and wrongdoers while failing to account for restitution and civil recoveries involving the same underlying transactions.

The filing also alleges that previous efforts to obtain an independent investigation into the restitution practices have been unsuccessful. According to the defense, then-Presiding Judge John J. Russo referred concerns to the Cuyahoga County Public Defender’s Office, while the Ohio Auditor of State referred complaints to other oversight authorities. The defense contends that no agency has conducted a formal investigation and that the Cuyahoga County Internal Auditor has stated it cannot audit the county prosecutor’s crime victim accounts.

“Federal and state prosecutors imprisoned hundreds of Ohioans by claiming that they stole millions of dollars from lenders through so-called mortgage fraud schemes,” Viola said in a statement. “However, these entities have stated that they are not victims, did not seek restitution and have not received restitution. Disbursement ledgers from the prosecutor’s office have established the misappropriation of over $20 million. It is long past time for an independent auditor to review the collection and disbursement of restitution by state and federal prosecutors and for unlawful restitution orders to be vacated.”

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