Court Watch: Officer Admits No Drug Deals Seen in SF Possession-for-Sale Case

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

SAN FRANCISCO — Testimony in an ongoing jury trial raised questions about whether narcotics found on the accused supported a possession-for-sale charge after a San Francisco police officer acknowledged he never witnessed a drug transaction and confirmed the accused possessed an item commonly used to consume narcotics.

During the July 13, 2026, trial in Department 21 of the San Francisco Superior Court, Deputy District Attorney Andre Guiulfo presented testimony from San Francisco Police Department Officer Edgar Rangel in support of the prosecution’s possession-for-sale allegation.

On direct examination, Officer Rangel testified that he assisted Officers Moore and Alvarez in the arrest of the accused on June 11, 2025. During a search of the accused, Rangel said he recovered a “fanny pack,” “located some cash in one pocket,” “suspected methamphetamine in another pocket,” and “suspected cocaine in [the accused’s] right sock.”

DDA Guiulfo then asked whether Officer Rangel found any narcotics paraphernalia during the search. Officer Rangel testified there was “no narcotics paraphernalia” found on the accused. Guiulfo followed by asking, “Did you locate any pipes on [the accused]?” Officer Rangel responded, “No, I did not.”

On cross-examination, Deputy Public Defender Deborah Awolope questioned whether Officer Rangel had observed any evidence of drug sales. When asked whether he ever saw the accused engage in a narcotics transaction, Officer Rangel replied, “No.”

DPD Awolope then asked Officer Rangel whether he remembered finding a lighter inside the accused’s fanny pack. Officer Rangel answered that he did. When Awolope asked, “Is a lighter considered drug paraphernalia?” Officer Rangel responded, “Yes.”

Awolope also asked whether Officer Rangel found multiple small plastic baggies in the fanny pack. “No, I did not,” Officer Rangel testified.

The defense further established that Officer Rangel recovered the accused’s wallet from the fanny pack. However, Officer Rangel testified he could not recall the denominations of the cash inside the wallet.

On recross-examination, DPD Awolope confirmed with Officer Rangel that both methamphetamine and cocaine base can be smoked using a lighter.

The testimony highlighted competing interpretations of the evidence. While Officer Rangel testified that suspected narcotics and cash were recovered from the accused, he also acknowledged he did not observe any narcotics sales, no small packaging materials were recovered, and the lighter found in the fanny pack could be used to consume methamphetamine and cocaine base. The ultimate determination of whether the narcotics were possessed for personal use or for sale remains for the jury to decide.

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