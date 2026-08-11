COURT WATCH: Completed Community Service Rejected Despite Documented Medical Hardship

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A Santa Clara County Superior Court judge rejected 40 hours of community service completed by an accused person during a misdemeanor hearing Monday after finding that the organization did not qualify as a 501(c)(3), a tax-exempt nonprofit organization recognized by the IRS as charitable.

The accused also presented medical documentation showing a spinal fracture that prevented him from completing separate court-ordered work with the sheriff’s office.

The accused, who is facing a misdemeanor charge, was represented by Deputy Public Defender Judy Cleary, while Deputy District Attorney Kelly Meeker represented the prosecution.

The hearing focused on the accused’s compliance with court-ordered community service. The accused had completed 40 hours of community service and provided documentation.

However, the judge did not accept the hours because the organization where the service was completed was not considered a qualifying organization.

As a result, the accused would not receive credit for the 40 hours despite having completed the work. The hearing did not establish whether the accused had been clearly informed before completing the hours that they would not satisfy the court’s requirements.

The accused had also been ordered to perform manual work with the sheriff’s office but was unable to complete the assignment because of a spinal fracture. Deputy Public Defender Cleary provided medical documentation from the accused’s doctor to support the claim that he was unable to perform the work.

Deputy Public Defender Cleary asked the court to allow the accused to complete the remaining requirement through the Sentencing Alternative Program, otherwise known as SAP. Under the alternative discussed at the hearing, the accused would complete 11 days of community service at eight hours per day, with the court able to refer the accused to a qualifying charitable organization.

The alternative gave the accused another opportunity to complete the community service requirement while avoiding physical work that he could not safely perform. It also addressed the organization requirement by providing a path to complete the hours through a qualifying charitable organization.

The hearing highlighted a potential gap between an accused person’s efforts to comply with a court order and the technical requirements imposed on that compliance. The accused had completed 40 hours of service but received no credit for them, while the separate work assignment could not be completed because of a documented medical condition.

The hearing showed how a lack of clarity about eligible organizations can result in accused people losing credit for community service they have already completed. In this case, more clarity about which organizations qualified might have prevented the accused from completing hours that ultimately did not count toward the court’s requirement.

The court set a hearing for December, when the accused will have an opportunity to provide proof of compliance with the alternative community service requirement.

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