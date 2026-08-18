Newport Beach Judge Reduces Fines Due to Accused’s Financial Hardship

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A judge at the Newport Beach Harbor Justice Center on Monday declined to impose a probation violation after the accused said financial difficulties prevented her from completing a nine-month First Offender Alcohol Program, instead reducing her court fees and giving her six months to complete community service.

The accused disclosed to Judge Richard E. Pacheco that her financial difficulties led to her failure to complete the nine-month First Offender Alcohol Program after she was terminated from the program.

The accused was present out of custody post-conviction for a probation violation arraignment, currently serving an active three-year informal, unsupervised probation set to terminate Nov. 23, 2028.

The court addressed her charges for two misdemeanor counts committed Dec. 24, 2024, for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or more, to which she pleaded guilty Nov. 24, 2025.

Judge Pacheco asked the accused if the court had discussed her statement of assets or informed her of her right to perform community service as an alternative to paying fines, affirming that she was entitled to know under the California Code of Regulations.

After disclosing that she had not been informed, the accused expressed her commitment to making month-to-month payments with an extended timeline to complete her requirements.

Acknowledging the court’s offer and her difficulties making her payments on time, she explained that she could not complete additional community service hours as an alternative because she had to work.

Judge Pacheco granted an extension of six months to complete community service in place of the fees the accused is unable to pay because of her high work volume.

The judge encouraged the accused to look for a program that was closer to her work after she stated that she worked seven days a week. If she was not approved to complete her physical labor in her county, then she would have to complete her hours in Santa Ana.

Judge Pacheco did not impose a probation violation; however, he reduced court fees from $1,422 to $399 as an assessment of the accused’s inability to pay the fees.

Restitution was closed by Victim Witness, and the court sentenced the accused to serve 80 hours of Caltrans and physical labor.

The court ordered the accused to complete 45 hours of service as an alternative to her remaining balance of fines and fees, granting her six months to complete the requirements until her next court appearance for proof of completion on Feb. 17, 2027.

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