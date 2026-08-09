Housing Crisis Leaves Seniors Vulnerable Amid Delayed Homeownership Trends

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LOS ANGELES — America’s housing affordability crisis is increasingly following renters into old age, leaving a growing population of seniors vulnerable to rising rents, unsafe housing conditions and homelessness at precisely the stage of life when their incomes and ability to relocate are most constrained.

The growing problem comes as California’s housing crisis is already delaying homeownership for younger generations, raising the prospect that more residents will enter retirement without the housing equity and stability enjoyed by previous generations.

As the Vanguard reported earlier this week, new research from the Public Policy Institute of California found that more than half of Californians do not become homeowners until age 47, compared with age 37 in the rest of the country. Fifteen years ago, half of Californians had reached homeownership by age 39.

That eight-year shift means Californians have fewer working years to accumulate home equity before retirement and increases the likelihood that more people will reach their later years as renters or while still making mortgage payments.

A recent report by Shelterforce highlights what happens at the other end of that trajectory: Older adults who remain renters face an affordability crisis with particularly severe consequences because they are frequently living on fixed incomes while confronting rising rents, medical expenses and limited housing options.

One in five older adults is now a renter, according to Shelterforce. About half of older renters are housing cost-burdened, spending more than 30% of their income on housing and utilities, while many are severely cost-burdened and devote more than half their income to housing.

“The stakes for seniors are extremely high,” Lilly Lerner, executive director of the Jane Addams Senior Caucus, a Chicago-based tenant organization for older adults, told Shelterforce.

The vulnerability stems partly from the economics of retirement. Unlike younger renters who may be able to increase their earnings when rents rise, many older tenants depend heavily on fixed retirement income that does not necessarily keep pace with housing costs.

Ashon Nesbitt, CEO of the Florida Housing Coalition, told Shelterforce that even older adults physically capable of returning to work can face another dilemma.

“Even if they have the physical ability to take on or continue employment, it may put them in jeopardy of losing needed benefits,” Nesbitt said.

For workers who spent much of their careers in economically precarious jobs, retirement benefits themselves may be insufficient.

“For people in precarious sectors of the economy, even if they have status, Social Security is going to be really inadequate, and [there aren’t] that many other pensions,” Dagan Bayliss, director of special projects at Strategic Actions for a Just Economy, told Shelterforce. “It’s unreal how far people are stretching a penny.”

That means even relatively modest rent increases can destabilize an older renter’s finances.

“They’re more impacted, less able to move, and maybe have more time living in their home,” Bayliss said.

Older tenants also face consequences from housing conditions that can be substantially more serious than those confronting younger residents.

Poor maintenance, broken elevators, inaccessible buildings and malfunctioning heating or air-conditioning systems can effectively trap older residents inside their homes or prevent them from reaching essential medical services.

“Seniors require accessibility features. They require both elevators to be working in a high-rise building,” Lerner said. “So do most people, but I think seniors especially because of any disability issues.”

Siraj Ahmed Sindhu, executive director of Rhode Island tenant advocacy organization Reclaim RI, described one building where air conditioning and elevators stopped working during one of the hottest days of the year.

“Elders were stuck upstairs in their apartments, essentially in ovens,” Sindhu said.

According to Shelterforce, maintenance workers did not arrive that day, and one elderly tenant eventually called the fire department so she could be carried downstairs to attend a dialysis appointment.

“Just the indignity and neglect that’s a product of the specific needs and vulnerabilities of elders, I think, makes their mistreatment particularly pointed,” Sindhu said.

Sindhu argued that older renters can become particularly susceptible to neglect because landlords and property managers may believe they are less able to fight back.

Their landlords and management companies, he said, “think they can get away with [it] because their suffering goes unnoticed on the margins.”

Lerner said low-income senior tenants can also encounter an attitude that subsidized or below-market housing means they should accept deteriorating living conditions.

“There is a spoken or unspoken belief that, ‘Well, you’re not paying that much in rent, [so] you should be grateful for your crumbs and sit down and shut up,’” Lerner said.

“The ‘mile’ we want is to have heat in the winter,” she added. “The mile we want is to have two functioning elevators so tenants can get safely to their apartment. The mile we want is windows that actually open so people can get fresh air.”

Moving to another apartment is often not a realistic alternative.

Older residents may depend on nearby medical providers, public transportation, family members and social networks, meaning an affordable apartment elsewhere may still be inaccessible or impractical.

“[These renters] may also have other limitations, such as transportation [constraints] or the need to be near certain services, which may make it impractical or even unsafe to live in certain locations, even if the housing itself is affordable,” Nesbitt told Shelterforce.

Tenant protections also vary dramatically depending on where an older renter lives.

Bridgett Simmons, a staff attorney with the National Housing Law Project, told Shelterforce that differences in eviction protections and access to legal representation can substantially affect outcomes for tenants with limited financial resources.

“These differences in state tenant protections really impact the outcome for any tenant, but in particular for the elderly, because of their limited resources,” Simmons said.

The threat of eviction itself can discourage older tenants from reporting unsafe conditions.

“There are many instances where folks are aging in places where the conditions are not great, [but] they’re scared to speak up because they don’t want to be targeted or rock the boat and make themselves vulnerable [to] eviction,” Simmons said.

Some jurisdictions have developed policies specifically intended to protect older renters.

New York’s Senior Citizen Rent Increase Exemption freezes rents for qualifying older tenants living in rent-regulated apartments while providing property owners with tax benefits. Eligibility includes being at least 62 years old, meeting income requirements and spending more than one-third of household income on rent.

Strategic Actions for a Just Economy is seeking a similar policy in Los Angeles through a proposed Rent Increase Exemption for Senior Renters.

Under the proposal described by Shelterforce, tenants earning less than 80% of area median income who are not participating in another housing voucher program could qualify. SAJE estimates the program could benefit between 3,000 and 4,000 older tenants annually.

But the limitations of existing tenant protections are illustrated by the experience of 73-year-old Vilma Vasquez, a retired in-home service worker living in East Los Angeles.

When Vasquez moved into her affordable housing complex six years ago, her monthly rent was $800. It has since increased to $1,400, while her Social Security income is $1,100 per month, Shelterforce reported.

Her building does not qualify for certain rent-stabilization protections because of its age. To cover expenses, Vasquez receives occasional assistance from her adult son and sometimes earns $300 a week babysitting a neighbor’s toddler.

Her apartment nevertheless represents her most stable housing in years. Another rent increase could force her to leave.

“I feel I always have one foot in the street and one foot in my apartment,” Vasquez told Shelterforce. “In this country, the right to a roof doesn’t exist.”

Housing advocates argue that preventing displacement is also less costly than allowing older residents to fall into homelessness.

“We see this as a cost savings for the municipality, because it’s much cheaper for people to remain in their homes [and more] expensive for people to become homeless,” Bayliss said. “But just on a human level, it’s hard to quantify the impact of people being displaced.”

The problem is becoming more urgent as demand for senior housing rises faster than new housing is being constructed and the nation’s population continues to age.

Older adults also cannot necessarily rely on relatives to provide housing or financial support.

“I always expected our elders to have that multigenerational support, but we’re seeing that some seniors don’t have that,” AmyLinda Nevarez, director of organizing and advocacy for SAJE’s Stay Housed LA program, told Shelterforce.

Lerner said the absence of those family networks can make losing an apartment catastrophic.

“They’re alone. If they lose this housing, that’s it—there is no other rentable option they can go to. It’s either this housing or a nursing home or the streets,” she said.

People 50 and older are now the fastest-growing demographic experiencing homelessness, according to Shelterforce, with many becoming homeless for the first time after retirement.

“Ignoring housing needs could expose some of our most vulnerable citizens to unsafe conditions,” Nesbitt said. “Someone should not have to work their entire life only to spend their final days living in their car.”

The findings underscore how different stages of the housing crisis are increasingly connected.

California’s delayed transition into homeownership means residents have fewer years to accumulate housing wealth, while those who never make that transition can reach retirement still dependent on an increasingly expensive rental market.

The Vanguard reported this week that California households headed by someone older than 65 have median net worth of about $708,000, compared with $50,000 among households headed by someone younger than 35. Among households with home equity, the median value is $572,000.

But only 51% of California households have home equity, and significant racial disparities remain. PPIC found median household wealth of approximately $637,000 among Asian households and $538,000 among white households, compared with $101,000 among Black households and $56,000 among Latino households.

Those disparities suggest the consequences of today’s affordability crisis may not end when younger renters reach middle age.

Without significantly greater access to stable and affordable housing, the inability to buy a home — or simply maintain an affordable rental — can become a decades-long source of economic insecurity that follows residents from early adulthood through retirement and, increasingly, into old age.

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