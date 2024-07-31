Neville Announces Bid for Reelection to the Davis City Council

Special to the Vanguard

Donna Neville filed her nomination papers Tuesday afternoon, officially declaring her candidacy to run for reelection to the Davis City Council District 3 seat. Donna was first elected to the Davis City Council at the May 2, 2023 special election, which filled the vacancy created when former Mayor Frerichs was elected to serve on the Yolo County Board of Supervisors.

When Donna ran for election in May of 2023, her campaign focused on four priorities:

ensuring that City infrastructure and services are funded and well-maintained; addressing housing availability and affordability; ensuring the fiscal integrity of the City’s finances; and promoting climate resiliency through smart planning and practices.

According to Donna, this past year has been a whirlwind: “From the day I was sworn into office I have worked hard to honor the commitments I made during my first campaign. I promised that I would listen to everyone and do my homework before making decisions, and that is what I have done. Over the past year I’ve had countless meetings with community members and have worked hard to address their concerns.”

She further explains: “Sometimes it is a simple matter of connecting someone with the right City staff who can address their concern and other times the issues are more complex, and we have numerous discussions where I need to work with community members to develop solutions that can be implemented.”

According to Donna, “I felt very connected to this community well before I came into office but over the past year, I’ve gotten to know many more people and my understanding of, and love for, this community has only gotten stronger.”

Since Donna has been on council, Davis received approval from the State of California for its Housing Element and the council started the process of updating the General Plan. On the General Plan Donna says, “This plan promises to shape our vision for the future of Davis for the next decade or more. If reelected, I will make completing this plan a top priority.”

Donna is running for reelection because, “We still have a lot more work to do. But I am ready to continue tackling these hard issues. We have a wonderful council now, where all of us are dedicated to moving Davis forward and I am excited about what we will be able to accomplish in the next four years.”

