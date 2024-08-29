Color of Change PAC Announces Endorsement of George Gascón in LA DA Race

Los Angeles, CA – Color Of Change PAC, the political action committee of the nation’s largest online racial justice group, announced its endorsement of George Gascón for Los Angeles County District Attorney.

The group announced on Wednesday that between now and Election Day, they intend to urge “California’s Black voters to elect this reform-minded candidate focused on building racial equity for Black communities.”

Color Of Change PAC is also endorsing candidates in Georgia, Florida, Ohio and Texas.

“Color Of Change PAC is proud to endorse candidates who understand that engaging Black voters and fighting for racial justice isn’t just a one-off action on the campaign trail. George Gascón is working to build racial equity, and we will mobilize Black voters to support him,” said Color Of Change PAC Executive Director Jamarr Brown

Brown added, “This cycle, the preservation of our democracy and the economic advancement of Black and other historically marginalized communities are top of mind. Both of those issues are impacted by the justice system. Prosecutors are the most powerful single actors in the criminal justice system, and support of reform-minded prosecutors is an investment in racial equity that touches many aspects of our lives.”

Since 2016, Color Of Change PAC has engaged hundreds of thousands of Black voters across the country, endorsing candidates who offer plans to help move Black people forward.

According to the group’s release, “Gascón’s background gives him firsthand knowledge of the criminal justice system from the ground level.”

As a former police officer who rose through the ranks to become LAPD assistant chief under William Bratton, “Gascón’s work has been defined by fairness, public safety, and service.”

In addition to his criminal justice work at the local, state, and national level, the group noted “Gascón has worked on public safety initiatives in Latin America and the Middle East.

“With renewed energy and excitement around the 2024 election, Color of Change PAC will support its endorsed candidates with voter engagement and mobilization, communicating the importance of both local and national elections to Black voters and conveying that voting for candidates focused on racial equity at the local level will empower candidates at the top of the ticket,” the group said.

Color Of Change PAC said they are one of the first political organizing groups “to perfect the ability to reach and engage Black voters through actions like text and phone banking, virtual squad meetings and more. Color Of Change PAC will also utilize direct mail, digital ads, and email and SMS broadcasts.”

Disclaimer: Opinions here do not reflect those of The Vanguard or its Editorial Staff. The Vanguard does not endorse political candidates and is committed to publishing all public opinions and maintaining an open forum subject to guidelines related to decency and tone, not content.

