COURT WATCH: Defense Demands Evidence, Prosecution Maintains CHP Claims It Doesn’t Exist

By Leela Bronner

WOODLAND, CA – The defense filed a motion to compel the production of specific evidentiary documents allegedly in possession of California Highway Patrol in an ongoing misdemeanor case here in Yolo County Superior Court Tuesday.

This motion, said the defense, was filed only after repeated unsuccessful attempts to obtain this potentially vital evidence from the prosecution, which maintained it was not aware of the documents’ existence.

The defense had also filed a motion for discovery, which included a request for continuance. Consequently, the motion to suppress was scheduled to be reset on the 23rd of this month, allowing the court to first address the motion for discovery.

The court moved to discuss the motion for discovery, with Judge David Reed clarifying the defense is asking for audio-visual materials.

Deputy District Attorney Robin Johnson responded on behalf of the prosecution and said the DA’s Office had told the defense “we’ve been informed by the Highway Patrol that that doesn’t exist,” adding, “the defense is filing something regarding the Highway Patrol in order to show cause.”

Deputy Public Defender Matthew Lanthier explained that “the motion to compel was directed at the prosecution” and asked for “a court order that these documents be produced” from CHP.

He added that “the Highway Patrol’s reports reflect that this exists,” though “if the Highway Patrol insists that they don’t exist, the People…can’t do anything about that.”

DPD Lanthier still insisted on having the motion heard and Judge Reed ordered a written response to the motion by the prosecution.

The case is set to be heard again on Aug. 23, where there will be a ruling on the motion for discovery and the motion to suppress will be reset.

Author Leela Bronner Leela Bronner is a second year student at the University of Vermont, majoring in Psychological Science and minoring in Neuroscience and Law and Society. In continuing her education while working as an intern at the Davis Vanguard, Leela aims to gain valuable insights on the intersection of the legal system with mental health institutions. She hopes to make an impact on criminal justice and prison reform while pursuing a career in investigative work or psychological research. In her free time, Leela enjoys anything creative, spending quality time with others, and watching movies.

