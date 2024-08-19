Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode #248 – Criminal Justice Reform – Prop 36 and Kamala Harris

This week on Everyday Injustice we have Insha Rahman, the Director of Vera Action, a non-profit organization that harnesses the power of advocacy, lobbying, and political strategy to end mass incarceration, protect immigrants’ rights, restore dignity to people behind bars, and build safe and thriving communities.

Listen as Rahman talks about Prop 36 in California – the effort to roll back Prop 47 – which penalties for low level and non-violent offenses. She discusses the issues of retail theft and fentanyl use.

In addition, we discuss the ongoing Presidential election and the evolution of Kamala Harris from a traditional law and order DA in San Francisco toward a more progressive political leader on the cusp of her party’s nomination for President.

Rahman talks about how Harris can navigate the space between tough on crime and progressive reform.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

