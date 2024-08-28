Guest Commentary: Standing Room Only For Yolo Election Kickoff

by Steve Murphy

Disclaimer: Opinions are those of the writer and do not reflect those of The Vanguard or its Editorial Staff. The Vanguard does not endorse political candidates and is committed to publishing all public opinions and maintaining an open forum subject to guidelines related to decency and tone, not content.

A standing room only crowd joined Indivisible Yolo and Sister District Yolo’s Yolo Election Kick-off at the Veteran’s Memorial Sunday. While more than140 registered in advance on Mobilize, about twice that number attended. More chairs were still being brought in as the meeting was kicked off by former Yolo County Supervisor Don Saylor.

Clearly the joy and enthusiasm created by the Democratic National Convention helped to pack the hall with enthusiastic Yolo County volunteers who want to “Do Something” to quote Michelle Obama. They weren’t disappointed.

They heard from Sister District Yolo and Indivisible Yolo leaders about the volunteer opportunities where they can have an outsized impact on the election, not only in the Central Valley and Nevada but also in Georgia and elsewhere in the country. And they could connect directly with Action Teams in the room to answer questions and get them going: Canvassing, Voter Registration, Phone Banking, Text, Voter Protection, Post Carding and Fundraising for the organizations doing voter education and mobilization in the Central Valley and key down-ballot candidates.

Jasmine Clark, GA108 State Representative, told of her work fighting for reproductive freedom in GA and of how our Sister District Yolo has helped her in every election since 2018. Then former Mayor of Stockton, Michael Tubbs, fresh from three days in Chicago, shared a bit of the energy he described as Coachella meets Comicon meets Woodstock, while reminding everyone of the stakes for our country contrasting fear and anger with joy and love. “Loving your country enough to say both a) that we’re not going back and b) to talk about the things we should be doing”. And he also reminded us that even after the DNC, the race is still 50-50 and that “we have seventy two days… let’s make this a top priority!”

If you would like to get involved in the work, please visit either of our websites: indivisibleyolo.org/getinvolved or sisterdistrictyolo.org or bookmark our Link Trees for direct access to volunteer opportunities: linktr.ee/indivisibleyolo or linktr.ee/sisterdistrictyolo.

