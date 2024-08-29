LA District Attorney Announces More Than 1,500 Organized Retail Theft Charges Since 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA – The upsurge in organized retail theft impacting retailers in Los Angeles County has led the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to collaborate with local law enforcement agencies, reports the LA District Attorney’s Office.

“As LA County continues to combat organized retail theft, LADA has filed nearly 500 charges in 2024 alone, resulting in an 89 percent conviction rate, a 25 percent increase in convictions since 2019,” said the office recently.

“Since 2019, LADA has filed more than 1,500 organized retail theft charges to combat this serious crime,” added the DA Office, noting since the previous administration there has been a considerable increase in convictions with an 89 percent conviction rate, with 477 filed organized retail theft charges by prosecutors in 2024 alone.

The 2019 conviction rate was just 64 percent of 135 cases, the DA Office said in a recent statement.

LA District Attorney George Gascón said, “Prosecutors and law enforcement are working harder than ever to combat organized retail theft as this serious crime continues to threaten the economic vitality of our communities and the safety of our residents.

“My office’s Organized Crime Division, in partnership with the Organized Retail Theft Task Force, is fully committed to continuing to address this issue head-on. We have clearly begun to see the positive impact of our coordinated efforts, but our work is far from over. We will continue to vigorously prosecute those who participate in these criminal activities, using every tool at our disposal to bring them to justice.”

The LA DA Office explained organized retail crime “typically involves multiple defendants, acting in concert to steal large quantities of goods. These thefts can result in substantial financial losses for businesses, leading to higher costs for consumers.

“Other factors such as jeopardizing the safety of our communities, disrupting businesses, and creating an environment of fear are part of organized retail theft…these crimes have increasingly targeted a vast array of businesses, from high-end retailers to discount stores in Los Angeles County, resulting in significant economic impact.”

This range of criminal activity has been highlighted by recent cases in Los Angeles County, said prosecutors, including organized attacks on stores with high-value or easily resold items like luxury goods, adding, “The taskforce also focuses on dismantling the operations of fences – resellers who create demand for stolen goods and move them in high volumes.”

Although some retail theft cases are still pending, the sentences for this crime can vary from probation to state prison and can additionally include other charges: organized retail theft, grand theft, robbery, second-degree robbery, conspiracy, and receiving stolen property.

Prominent retailers, said the DA Office, include, 99 Cent Store, American Eagle, Bed Bath and Beyond, CVS, Kevin Jewelers, Kohls, Macy’s, Marshall’s, Nike, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Old Navy, Rite Aid, Ross, Saks Fifth Avenue, Sam’s Club, Sephora, Target, Ulta, Victoria’s Secret, WSS, Sunglass Hut, 7-Eleven, and numerous small businesses.

DA Gascón noted vital legislative efforts to fight retail crime his office sponsored, including, Assembly Bill 1802 (Jones-Sawyer) was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom Aug. 16, which

“eliminates the sunset date on California’s Organized Retail Theft statute, ensuring its continued effectiveness in addressing this growing issue.”

LA DA Office listened other legislation, including AB 1972 (Assemblymember Juan Alanis) – Regional property crimes task force; SB 905 (Assemblymember Scott Wiener) – Crimes: theft from a vehicle; SB 982 (Assemblymember Aisha Wahab) – Crimes: organized theft and SB 1144 (Assemblymember Nancy Skinner) – Marketplaces: online marketplaces.

“These legislative measures collectively aim to enhance California’s response to theft and bolster community and business security across the state,” said the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

