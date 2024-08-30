The Legacy of Black August at San Quentin Prison

This month I am enduring my annual, solo, sojourn of self-sacrifice to not eat meat or drink coffee. Some days I fast while adhering to a strict regimen of exercise, political education, study of Black history, and the observation of spiritual unity. It is a renewal of my will to resist the indignity of incarceration and the overall prison industrial complex.

These are some of the tenants of the month-long “Black August” I have come to understand and embrace inside the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

During my 28 years of imprisonment, I have faithfully undertaken the practice of paying homage to my ancestors. This year marks the 24th time I have participated alone in this call to awareness, rebellion, and resistance to repression and the injustices inside the United States prison industrial complex.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of Black August, created to honor Black prisoners cut down inside California, and so many others beyond the gates and walls of prison who would otherwise remain forgotten. They are George Jackson, who was assassinated by prison guards at San Quentin. Then there was W.L. Nolen, Fred Billingsley, Khatari Gaulden, and the late Ruchell Magee. The latter was the only survivor of what has been termed the Courthouse Slave Rebellion in Marin County on August 7, 1970. Three revolutionaries perished on that day. They were Jonathan Jackson, James McClain, and William Christmas. In recent

years, Hugo “Yogi” Pinell was assassinated inside prison, weeks after being released from solitary confinement as one of the longest held prisoners in California’s SHU (Security Housing Unit).

The idea of Black August is an outgrowth of the Blacks’ need to acknowledge their own heroes for posterity, irrespective of the system’s attempts to vilify and erase them from history.

“I met Marx, Lenin, Trotsky, Engles and Mao when I entered prison and they redeemed me,” George Jackson wrote in his critically acclaimed book Soledad Brother: The Prison Letters of George Jackson.

Why is any of this important to me? It is because as a Black man, born in 1963, and imprisoned for so long by the politics of the day, it is my firm belief that my ancestors and history admonish me to fulfill a duty that is greater than myself. If I forget them, I forget me.

Today I stand on their shoulders and in the very place where history was made: San Quentin State Prison, where I have been confined for the last 13 years. It is one of the state’s 32 gulags where schemes are hatched to create false narratives such as that of the San Quentin

Six: David Johnson, Hugo Pinell, Johnny Spain, Luiz Talamantez, Willie Sundiata Tate, and Fleeta Drumgo. They were accused and charged with assault and murder inside the prison’s Adjustment Center (the hole) stemming from the violent events on August 21, 1971, when George Jackson, three prison guards and two white prisoners were murdered.