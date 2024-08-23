Will Arnold Endorses Victor Lagunes to Replace Him on the Davis City Council

Special to the Vanguard

Davis, CA – Earlier this year, Will Arnold announced he would not seek a third term on the Davis City Council. Three candidates have emerged in the only contested Davis City Council District.

On Thursday, outgoing councilmember Will Arnold announced that he is endorsing Victor Lagunes to succeed him on the Davis City Council, emphasizing “Lagunes’ deep commitment to the community and his passion for public service.”

“I’ve seen firsthand the impact that dedicated, compassionate leadership can have, especially during challenging times. Victor embodies these qualities and more,” Arnold said. “He brings a fresh perspective, a relentless work ethic, and a thoughtful approach to problem-solving that is exactly what we need on the council.”

Victor Lagunes, who teaches history at Da Vinci Junior High, first came to the city as a student at UC Davis. His career in education began with classroom volunteering, where he quickly found his calling. Since then, he has dedicated himself to teaching and advocating for the well-being of all students.

“My mother taught high school and junior high in Davis for forty years,” Arnold continued, “and I deeply appreciate the passion and understanding of our needs that a schoolteacher brings to the table. Like our next Vice President, Governor Tim Walz, Victor’s experience in the classroom and his connection to the youth of our community make him uniquely qualified to address the challenges we face and to help guide Davis into the future.”

Will Arnold has been a steadfast advocate for Davis since his election to the City Council in 2016, serving two terms and playing a pivotal role in numerous initiatives, including the formation of Healthy Davis Together and the creation of Valley Clean Energy. His leadership has been instrumental during difficult times, providing comfort and guidance to the community in the wake of tragedies and advancing key reforms in public safety and housing.

Victor Lagunes’ candidacy reflects a commitment to these same values, with a focus on creating a more inclusive, accessible, and sustainable Davis. His vision aligns with the community’s aspirations for a thriving city that serves all its residents.

“I am deeply honored to have Will’s endorsement,” said Lagunes. “His leadership has been crucial in making Davis a city where people feel connected and supported. As a teacher who found a true home in Davis, I am committed to continuing this legacy of service. I want to ensure that our city is a place where everyone can feel secure, included, and proud of our community.”

Will Arnold’s endorsement highlights the importance of leadership rooted in community values and a deep understanding of the people of Davis. With Victor Lagunes’ background in education and his dedication to making Davis a better place for all, Arnold is confident that the city will continue to thrive under his leadership.

Categories:

Tags: