Citizen Criminal Charges Filed against Trump and Vance by Non-Profit Haitian Group in Ohio after ‘Eating Pets’ Claims

By Zach Moss

SPRINGFIELD, OH – A nonprofit attorney representative for the Haitian community this week filed private citizen charges against GOP Presidential Candidate Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance when mayhem erupted in Springfield after Trump and Vance continually repeated false claims that Haitian immigrants are eating people’s pets here.

Charges of “disrupting public services, making false alarms, telecommunications harassment, aggravated menacing and complicity” were brought against Trump and Vance, according to the Associated Press, which confirmed accompanying the charges were requests to Clark County Municipal Court “to affirm that there is probable cause and issue arrest warrants against Trump and Vance.”

Subdodh Chandra, from a Cleveland Based law firm Chandra Law, stated: “The Haitian Bridge Alliance made the move after inaction by the local prosecutor.”

As reported by the Associated Press, Chandra said the false statements by Trump and Vance, “even in the face of the governor and the mayor saying this is false,” show intent. Springfield has now seen school closures, bomb threats toward local government buildings, and increased law enforcement supervision.

The Associated Press reported that jobs and temporary protected statuses for legal protection have been authorized to the 15,000 to 20,000 Haitian immigrants that have come to Springfield over the course of several years.

Chandra reaffirmed that, “If it were anyone else other than Trump and Vance who had done what they’ve done — wreak havoc on Springfield, resulting in bomb threats, evacuated and closed government buildings and schools, threats to the mayor and his family — they would have been arrested by now.”

In response, the communications director for the Trump-Vance campaign Steven Cheung stated, “President Trump is rightfully highlighting the failed immigration system that (Vice President) Kamala Harris has overseen, bringing thousands of illegal immigrants pouring into communities like Springfield and many others across the country,” added the Associated Press.

