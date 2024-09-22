Guest Commentary: Why I’m starting to get excited about economic development again

courtesy photo

This September, Inventopia celebrates 7 years of helping science-based startups in Davis, and before I go any further in this article I’d like to extend an invitation: We are having an open house to mark this milestone next Tuesday, September 24th, 3-7 PM. Please RSVP Here

Notably: we have an opportunity to double our space at the moment by taking over adjoining suites, and part of what we are planning with that expansion is to open up the engineering side of our incubator to the public, creating a well-equipped makerspace that will serve makers, tinkerers and artists in the local community, as well as provide STEM education opportunities for our kids. In the space we are expanding into, there is the promise of a commercial test kitchen, a sensory facility, pilot food production suites and more.

If that sounds interesting to you or if you want to get involved with a local makerspace, by all means, please come by the open house or reach out to me directly.

Back to economic development: When I started planning Inventopia, there was a lot of activity happening around the idea of supporting innovation here in Davis. The city was putting out RFPs for innovation parks (we assumed at least one would pass). And there were numerous other programs in town championing entrepreneurship:

“Jumpstart Davis”, a monthly meetup and low-pressure pitch fest giving visibility to local entrepreneurs and people with business ideas.

“Davis Roots”, an incubator located in the Hunt-Boyer mansion downtown

“Davis Angel Network”, an attempt to organize a local group of angel investors to provide seed capital for our coming wave of innovative startups.

A new Associate Dean for Innovation created “venture catalyst” – a new model for getting university technology licensed into the free market

But then it all fell apart:

The economic director was let go, and his successors had none of the same ambition: the position was functionally left open for years.

The leader of Venture Catalyst took a job in the bay area and his position sat vacant for years as well.

The innovation parks got shot down by voters at the ballot box.

Jumpstart Davis, Davis Roots, Davis Angel Network all fizzled out.

Inventopia was all that remained.

I have to say, the time in between has been difficult. The city stepped up with a $100k loan to help Inventopia expand in 2020, but it still felt very much like just me carrying the torch alone. The city’s own economic development policy went on auto-pilot, reverting to echoing: “let’s build an innovation park”, which was rejected by the voters another two times.

After the last innovation park campaign failed, I went to the city council asking to initiate a discussion for a more pragmatic way to move forward. Most of them said, “We are about to hire a new economic development director, let’s wait until that position has been filled” which made sense to me. But then the next two attempts to recruit for that position came up empty handed, another year and half passed… and I started to wonder if the waiting was worth it.

The light at the end of the tunnel?

Finally, earlier this spring, these tides started to reverse:

The city finally hired an Economic Development Director, Katie Yancey.

The university created a new position of “Chief Economic Development and Innovation Officer” Filled by George Baxter, coming all the way from the U.K. for the role.

Venture Catalyst hired a new director: Karl Jessen, who has a wealth of experience helping the kind of “tough technology” ventures that we see here in Davis

What is more exciting is that not only are these important roles in our ecosystem no longer vacant, but the people who have filled them are solid. I have met with all of these people, they clearly “get it” and seem to be oriented in the same direction.

This isn’t necessarily the case mind you, when I say “they get it”, what I mean is that they understand that what needs to be done is “more than talk”.

There are a lot of professionals who work in economic development who see their role as “marketing” and “convening”: basically just putting on events to “drive engagement”.

Our region has had a lot of events like that: the same people in a room talking about what our region needs, without a lot of people doing anything.

This is also the reason why Inventopia survived from this period and those other programs withered away: We focused on providing direct material support and resources – things I knew these startups desperately needed.

It is still early in the tenure of these new players in our ecosystem, but it is clear to me from our preliminary discussions that we are on the same page and have a similar understanding for the opportunity before us; a very hopeful sign indeed.

What does economic development mean for Davis? What should we expect?

For the sake of keeping this article to a digestible size, I am going to save the full strategic breakdown of the plan going forward for another article, but for now, to give you a taste for what is to come, I will provide the summary bullet point version:

Economic development for a city with a research university in it is very different than other cities – we do not have to attract companies here, this is one of the few places where technologies and companies naturally start. This is something other communities would kill for… but we have failed to take advantage of.

Our number-one competitive advantage is not the university, it is the TALENT in our city… it is our educated population. University intellectual property and the companies emerging from it for commercialization is number two.

We can retain locally-generated startups and entice other startups to start here through providing early-stage resources that they need: lab space, agricultural land, greenhouses, pilot-scale process facilities, etc, in addition to access to our workforce.

We don’t have to try to serve every industry and we don’t have to try to be Silicon Valley either. Davis is the worlds preeminent Agricultural research university, and is a world leader in other fields that generally cluster around the theme of “sustainability”. It isn’t rocket science to figure out what kinds of technologies we should be expecting to support.

An “Innovation Park” cannot be the centerpiece of our strategy. But it is part of it; we certainly need a place for companies to grow into as they mature, but there is an entire continuum of properties and facilities that are needed on the path from concept to mature company. We need to make sure we are providing all of those property types and filling the development pipeline with growing companies before we worry too much about the DiSC property again. The new general plan will come in time for that.

We can expect 3 or 4 billion-dollar valuation ("unicorn") companies, especially in the genetics / croptech / agtech / sector every decade… (!)

We need to keep in mind that even though we in Davis have been ignoring the tremendous economic potential of the innovation happening here in Davis, other communities have not. We are, in fact, competing with neighboring cities to realize / capture the economic benefits of UC Davis. Woodland is way ahead of us in this respect. (They are “drinking our milkshake” – if you get the reference.)

Because our biggest competitive advantage is talent, housing is actually a critical issue in our economic development strategy. We already have 23,000 young workers, university staff, and students commuting in every day.

Tell me: If our “local talent” can only afford to live in Woodland, where will companies seeking to hire that talent choose to set up shop?

I will write a more comprehensive narrative about what an integrated economic development strategy will look like for Davis in the coming weeks, for now, I want to leave you with this one thought:

Economic development is something that all cities need to engage in for the sake of their own fiscal solvency, but for Davis it is something more: Because of the nature of the research being done at UC Davis, the companies we are spawning are giving us far more than just a robust economy. – They are developing the technologies that our species needs in order to thrive in the future: new varieties of crops, new tools for farmers to keep feeding our nation, new alternatives to chemical pesticides, new ways to create green energy, and use the energy, water, and land we do have more efficiently.

Our university invests over a billion dollars into creating this technology every year, and a shocking amount of that research struggles to make an impact on society because of the challenges of commercialization we are dealing with here. Even if it weren’t an amazing opportunity for us economically, it would be worth doing for its own sake.

I hope this has inspired you to be a little more excited about economic development than you were when you started reading. If you can’t wait to hear more, please feel free to track me down at our open house on Tuesday. I’ll see you there!

