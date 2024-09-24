Marcellus Williams Scheduled to be Executed Today Despite Evidence of Innocence, Prosecutor’s Confession of Racial Bias at Trial, and Victim Opposition

Marcellus Williams (Image courtesy of Marcellus’ legal team).

Marcellus Williams is scheduled for execution in Missouri on Tuesday (September 24) even though many supporters believe that there is no reliable evidence proving that he committed the crime for which he was sentenced to death.

His attorneys say that the State destroyed or corrupted the evidence that could conclusively prove his innocence and the available DNA and other forensic crime-scene evidence does not match him.

“There is far too much uncertainty in this case to allow Mr. Williams to be executed, particularly when the victim’s family believes life without parole is the appropriate sentence,” a statement said on Monday.

Williams asked the United States Supreme Court to stay his execution based on newly disclosed admissions by the trial prosecutor that he removed at least one Black prospective juror based on his race. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell has confessed constitutional error in Mr. Williams’ case based on the new evidence of racial bias during jury selection, among other issues.

Williams’ stay motion states:

“Astonishingly, at the evidentiary hearing on the Motion to Vacate held in the Circuit Court of St. Louis County on August 28, 2024, the trial prosecutor, on the stand and testifying under an adversarial process for the first time in this case’s history, admitted that he had struck Venireperson 64 because like Williams, Venireperson 64 was Black.

“He proclaimed that “part of the reason” for his peremptory strike was because the Venireperson 64, a Black man, looked like Williams, also a Black man, and that the venireperson’s race was not “necessarily the full reason” he thought the venireperson and Williams looked so similar. He also declared that Venireperson 64 and Williams “looked like they were brothers.”’ (Stay Motion, p. 3)

Williams is asking the Supreme Court to consider whether this newly discovered evidence of racial bias in jury selection warrants reopening his federal habeas corpus proceedings. The Eighth Circuit rejected this claim on Saturday.

On Monday, the Missouri Supreme Court heard oral argument on the Prosecuting Attorney’s appeal from the circuit court’s denial of his motion to vacate Williams’ conviction and death sentence.

On August 11, 1998, Felicia Gayle, a former reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, was found stabbed to death in her home. The perpetrator left behind considerable forensic evidence, including fingerprints, a bloody shoeprint, hair, and trace DNA on the murder weapon, a knife from Ms. Gayle’s kitchen. None of this forensic evidence matches Williams.

Prior to Williams’ trial, the State destroyed the fingerprints without giving the defense an opportunity to review them, claiming they were of insufficient quality to be used as evidence. And during the recent hearing on Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell’s motion to vacate Williams’ conviction, it was discovered that the State had corrupted the DNA evidence on the murder weapon.

In an additional development, Missouri Governor Mike Parson has denied clemency to Williams.

The victim’s family has also made it clear that they oppose Williams’ execution, and the St. Louis County Prosecutor moved to vacate his conviction. That motion was denied after the discovery that the trial prosecutor had contaminated potentially exculpatory DNA evidence.

“Missouri is poised to execute an innocent man, an outcome that calls into question the legitimacy of the entire criminal justice system,” said Tricia Rojo Bushnell, attorney for Williams. “Given everything we know about Marcellus Williams’ case—including the new revelations that the trial prosecutor removed at least one Black juror because of his race, and opposition to this execution from the victim’s family and the sitting Prosecuting Attorney, the courts must step in to prevent this irreparable injustice.”

Williams has steadfastly maintained his innocence during his decades on death row and has tried to access exculpatory evidence. Nine years ago, the Missouri Supreme Court stayed Williams’s execution and appointed a special master to review DNA testing of potentially exculpatory evidence.

The DNA testing conducted in 2016 showed that Williams was not the source of male DNA found on the murder weapon. However, in 2017, after the testing was completed but without conducting a hearing or making any findings based on the outcome of the testing, the appointed special master sent Williams’s case back to the Missouri Supreme Court. That court, also without considering the DNA testing results, again scheduled Williams’s execution.

On August 22, 2017, mere hours before he was to be executed and after eating his last meal, Williams received a stay of execution from then-Governor Eric Greitens. Governor Greitens recognized that the new DNA results raised serious doubts about Mr. Williams’s guilt, and he convened a Board of Inquiry to investigate the case.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

