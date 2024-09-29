Yolo County Elections, VAAC Will Hold Inaugural Voter Education Workshop on Wednesday, Oct. 2

Licensed under the Unsplash+ License

The Yolo County Elections Office and the Yolo County Voting Accessibility Advisory Committee (VAAC) will hold the inaugural Voter Education Workshop on Wednesday, Oct. 2, starting at 6 p.m. in the Blanchard Room at the Mary L. Stephens Davis Branch Library, located at 315 E. 14th St. in Davis.

Workshop participants will learn all the ways Yolo County voters can get, mark and return ballots, and how voters can get notified when their ballot is mailed, received and counted. Voters will also get the answers to frequently asked questions, and learn about accommodations so voters with disabilities and other access and functional needs can vote privately and independently.

There will be a “petting zoo” of the accessible voting machines Yolo County uses in Vote Centers so participants can become familiar with how in-person voters with vision and dexterity disabilities may mark and review a ballot.

The workshop will be of interest to voters with and without disabilities, as well as future voters who are not yet 18.

The Blanchard Room and Davis Branch Library are accessible for people who use wheelchairs and other mobility devices. American Sign Language interpreters will translate the event for D/deaf and Hard of Hearing participants. Handouts will be available in large print for voters with low vision. To accommodate the needs of people with chemical sensitivities, attendees are asked to refrain from wearing perfume, cologne and other scented products.

The workshop is free. Light refreshments will be served. Use of library meeting rooms does not constitute an endorsement by the Yolo County Library.

See Elections’ press release for more information. For more information about Yolo County Elections and the VAAC, visit elections.yolocounty.gov. For questions about the event or to request an accommodation, email elections@yolocounty.gov.

