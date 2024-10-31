Alameda District Attorney Price Responds to Oakland Police Officers On-Duty Intoxication Arrests 

iStock-537889025

OAKLAND, CA – Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price released a letter last Monday addressed to the Oakland Police Department concerning the increase of intoxication-related arrests for the department’s officers.

The letter, directed to Chief Mitchell and Chief Beere, disclosed, “Based on the documented history of mishandling of disciplinary matters by Department leadership, the public has reason to be concerned about whether the Department will handle these types of serious incidents with leniency.”

DA Price’s letter charged, “As you know, my office cannot act to hold officers appropriately accountable if the responsible agency does not conduct a prompt and thorough investigation of the officers’ behavior.”

And, DA Price advised the department to issue and enforce preventative policies that “govern on-duty and off-duty intoxication.”

An article published by the Oaklandside noted two intoxication arrests that occurred last year, but went unreported until now, since the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office filed charges.

The article reveals Officer Nathaniel Walker was arrested, displaying signs of intoxication on two separate occasions last year. The second arrest occurred while he was working a shift.

The news story also disclosed officer Trevor Harley was intoxicated on duty when he was arrested Oct. 8, 2023.

The article also mentions Officer Eduardo Arrizon, allegedly calling the police claiming to be the victim of a carjacking following an event where his truck was seen driving erratically in East Oakland before crashing.

The article points out Arrizon had previously been arrested for speeding while intoxicated in 2018.

