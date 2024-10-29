Black-Led Sojourner Truth African Heritage Museum to Close?

Sojourner Truth Artwork (Credit: Instagram @yfarmlingston)

SACRAMENTO, CA – The Sojourner Truth African Heritage Museum is now at risk of closing its doors due to a lack of grant funding.

The museum “showcases African American art and history” and the “Black-led museum has existed in Sacramento for 28 years and primarily relies on grants, sponsorship and donations to operate,” said William McDaniels, the museum’s chairman to the Sacramento Bee.

In order for the museum to survive, “leadership have begun asking the public for donations” where “as of mid-October, the petition has raised around $2,000, with a final goal of $100,000.” said the Sacramento Bee.

McDaniels notes how with “thousands of other nonprofits competing (for contributions) chances of being selected have gotten slimmer” to the newspaper.

Since the lack of funding makes it difficult to “keep up with the cost of grant writers, staff and rent for its space in Florin,” the Bee notes how “the museum has cut back on operating hours because of financial restraints,” noting how staff are mostly volunteers.

“The museum teaches African American history that isn’t taught in public schools,” and has “exhibits on topics like Black cowboys, Black inventors and the Harlem Renaissance” – exhibits like these are beneficial for Black youth,” said McDaniels in a Bee interview, adding, “When you know your past, then you can know and build from where you’re going to be in the future.”

McDaniels said the museum is meant for all with tours from classes in “Lodi, Woodland, Roseville, Chico, Vacaville” where “the museum has served as a community hub for youth as well,” according to the Bee.

The “Sojourner Truth African Heritage Museum is one of 50 Black-owned businesses in the Florin Business Art Complex on 2251 Florin Road,” wrote the Bee

