COURT WATCH: Judge Sets $150K Bail, Denies Release to Attend Grandmother’s Funeral

WOODLAND, CA –Judge Tom Dyer denied the accused’s release here last week at an arraignment hearing in Yolo County Superior Court – unless the accused can pay $150,000 in bail – to attend his grandmother’s funeral.

The accused has been charged with robbery in the second degree with an enhancement for the usage of a deadly weapon, and burglary in the first degree. Other charges include a misdemeanor drug offense and enhancements, with a separate case for two misdemeanors pending.

Deputy Public Defender Martha Sequeira submitted a Not Guilty plea on behalf of the accused, acknowledged the severity of the crime at hand, and admitted there will be no request of release on the accused’s Own Recognizance (OR).

DPD Sequeira added the current predicaments of the accused’s family. Not only did they have a funeral the upcoming week for the accused’s grandmother, but the DPD Sequeira also said the family cannot afford any bail amount.

As for the family member’s funeral, DPD Sequeira motioned for an authorized release from Tuesday to Wednesday, so that the accused could attend their grandmother’s funeral.

Deputy District Attorney Alvina Tzang argued the crime at hand is “very serious,” and that “he (the accused) went to a motel room with another suspect…(and allegedly) brandished a long knife” at the victim.

DDA Tzang then noted the accused’s lengthy criminal history, and his current separate pending case for two misdemeanors in the same county, in response to DPD Sequeira’s request for a conditional release.

Judge Dyer ultimately decided to set the bail at the DDA’s request for $150,000, and denied the defense motion for the conditional release of the accused to attend the family funeral.

The next court date for the accused is Oct. 16.

