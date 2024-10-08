COURT WATCH: Mystery Warrants Confuse Accused in Court

WOODLAND, CA – An accused unaware of outstanding warrants told a Yolo County Superior Court Monday he was confused after discovering there were—through a job background check—warrants out for his arrest.

The accused faces a felony, assault by force likely to produce great bodily injury, and a misdemeanor, inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant—two allegations; violation of probation; and an enhancement for a prior felony conviction.

According to the Yolo County Superior Court Case Information, the accused had two security bonds (one of $15,000 and the other of $30,000).

The accused, represented by Deputy Public Defender Kumar Sankara standing in for Deputy Public Defender Daniel Hutchinson, stated they were returning to court in response to a warrant on the misdemeanor charge for the accused.

Judge Catherine Hohenwarter confirmed both the accused cases had warrants, one for missing an arraignment and another for violating probation.

The accused, making a remote internet appearance, explained to the court he had no previous knowledge of either of these warrants. He added he found out about these warrants through applying for a job where they did a background check and informed him he had two warrants.

After this, he stated he reached out to Deputy Public Defender Daniel Hutchinson, attempting to determine what was happening.

The accused continued to maintain he was confused about what was going on and didn’t know what the warrants were about, arguing, “I’ve done my classes and community service. I’m trying to figure this out.”

Judge Hohenwarter asked, due to all the confusion, if two or four weeks for returning would be more adequate.

The accused stated, “Four weeks is fine with me.”

Judge Hohenwarter set this case on Nov. 4 for violation of probation arraignment with the accused ordered to appear, and recalled the bench warrants, with the protective order remaining in effect.

