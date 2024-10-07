Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 255 – Oakland’s Urban Peace Movement

This week on Everyday Injustice we talk with Nicole Lee, a 4-generation Oakland native and the Executive Director of Urban Peace Movement (UPM), and Sikander Iqbal, the Deputy Director of Urban Peace Movement.

The UPM is a grass-roots racial justice organization in Oakland that builds youth leadership to transform the social conditions that drive community violence and mass incarceration.

UPM has three leadership programs—DetermiNation Black Men’s Group for young Black men, Leaders in Training Program, a multi-racial youth organizing program, and Lit Mob South County in Ashland/Cherryland.

Urban Peace Movement (UPM) builds youth leadership in Oakland to transform the culture and social conditions that lead to community violence & mass incarceration in communities of color.

UPM’s model of “Healing-Centered Youth Organizing” supports young people to feel self-confident & hopeful while empowering them to work for healing, social justice, and a brighter future for all!

