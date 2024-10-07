Guest Commentary: Is the Independent Audit of the City ‘Clean’?

Licensed under the Unsplash+ License

Disclaimer: Opinions are those of the writer and do not reflect those of The Vanguard or its Editorial Staff. The Vanguard does not endorse political candidates and is committed to publishing all public opinions and maintaining an open forum subject to guidelines related to decency and tone, not content.

In one of the Measure Q threads Councilmember Donna Neville and I have been having a dialogue about whether the City’s most recent financial audit by their independent auditors was “clean.” The dialogue starts here.

As you can see from the comments in the dialogue, Donna asserts that the audit was “clean,” and I believe the audit was not.

For those of you who prefer not to wade through long threads, here are the reasons I believe what I do. In the interests of transparency, I have sent this to Donna as a personal email as well as posting it here.

Donna, reasonable people can agree to disagree reasonably. I have always found you to be very very reasonable, and this is no different. And I the spirit of that reasonability let me explain why I do not believe the audit is “clean.”

When the 2021 audit arrived in January 2024, the concerns the auditor had raised in the 2020 audit were no longer 4 “Significant Deficiencies,” but rather 5 even more serious “Material Weaknesses” plus 5 “Significant Deficiencies.”

Even more concerning was the fact that the City had made no meaningful progress in addressing 3 of the 4 Significant Deficiencies in the three years between audits. So, with the carry over of those 3 unaddressed Significant Deficiencies there really were 6 Significant Deficiencies in the January 2024 Audit’s Memorandum.

Those factual realities appear to indicate that the Auditor and the City were having conflicts getting the 2021 audit done because (1) the City didn’t appear to be taking the Auditor’s 2020 concerns seriously, and (2) in three years the situation had gotten significantly worse, both in the gravity of the problems and their quantity.

That is what the auditor’s written report tells anyone who reads it, and it is impossible for me to see that as a “clean” audit.

Author Matt Williams Matt Williams has been a resident of Davis/El Macero since 1998. Matt is a past member of the City's Utilities Commission, as well as a former Chair of the Finance and Budget Commission (FBC), former member of the Downtown Plan Advisory Committee (DPAC), former member of the Broadband Advisory Task Force (BATF), as well as Treasurer of Davis Community Network (DCN). He is a past Treasurer of the Senior Citizens of Davis, and past member of the Finance Committee of the Davis Art Center, the Editorial Board of the Davis Vanguard, Yolo County's South Davis General Plan Citizens Advisory Committee, the Davis School District's 7-11 Committee for Nugget Fields, the Yolo County Health Council and the City of Davis Water Advisory Committee and Natural Resources Commission. His undergraduate degree is from Cornell University and his MBA is from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He spent over 30 years planning, developing, delivering and leading bottom-line focused strategies in the management of healthcare practice, healthcare finance, and healthcare technology, as well municipal finance.

Categories:

Tags: