Guest Commentary: Response on the City’s Financial Audit

Councilmember Donna Neville at her first meeting

Matt Williams incorrectly claims that the 2020-21 City of Davis Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) is not a “clean” audit. I spent more than half of my legal career working as counsel to the California State Auditor, so I understand what it means for a public agency to have a “clean” audit.

The audit, which you can find on the City of Davis website, contains the following statement:

“We are pleased to present the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) of the City of Davis, California, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. Information in this ACFR is prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and includes an unmodified opinion on the report by the City’s independent certified public accounting firm.” (Emphasis added.)

Admittedly, the term “unmodified opinion” hardly rolls off the tongue. However, it is the technical term used in the Generally Accepted Government Auditing Standards (GAGAS) to refer to what is commonly called a “clean” audit. A “clean” or “unmodified opinion” audit is one where the auditor found no “material misstatements” in an agency’s financial statements and where the auditor believes that the agency’s financial statements are fairly presented, and that the agency is in compliance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

To support his claim, Mr. Williams points to findings (aka conclusions) contained in a related memo, called the Memorandum of Internal Controls (MOIC). This memorandum is something the auditors are required to prepare as part of their compliance with the audit standards. Mr. Williams has drawn his own conclusion regarding the significance of the findings in this memo and has decided that the findings related to internal controls override the auditor’s overarching conclusion that the audit was a “clean” or “unmodified opinion” audit.

By calling into question whether the audit was “clean” Mr. Williams is literally second-guessing the professional judgment and competence of the City’s external auditors, who are certified to make such a determination. The independent audit firm, which is certified to draw a conclusion on the City’s financial statements, determined that the City had followed applicable accounting standards. There is no question that the 2020-21 ACFR was a “clean” or “unmodified opinion” audit.

