Incarcerated Show Strong Support for Trump for Prez

PC Gage Skidmore

WASHINGTON, D.C.—A recent survey conducted by The Marshall Project in partnership with Slate reveals a large portion of incarcerated individuals across 45 states, despite their disenfranchisement, expressed significant support for former President Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 election.

The survey, which gathered responses from over 54,000 individuals in 785 prisons and jails, highlights a notable trend of political leanings toward Trump, raising questions about the political dynamics within the criminal justice system.

The survey found that, if eligible, 46 percent of the incarcerated respondents would vote for Trump, with white male respondents showing the highest levels of support. The survey challenges assumptions of GOP support by incarcerated individuals, many of whom are disproportionately affected by Republican criminal justice policies.

According to The Marshall Project, even Black men in the survey, a group historically known for their opposition to Republican policies, showed some support for Trump, signaling a complex dynamic in the political leanings of incarcerated individuals.

Many respondents pointed out their limited access to diverse news sources, which could influence their perspectives on political candidates.

Incarcerated people’s political views are often shaped by the racial segregation in their facilities, said the survey, noting segregation dictates which news programs people watch and with whom they tend to watch.

White incarcerated tend to watch Fox News, while Black individuals often gravitate toward MSNBC. This separation in media consumption is believed to contribute to the differences in political perspectives observed in the survey.

The Marshall Project emphasized how limited political engagement behind bars, compounded by racial segregation, can distort perceptions of candidates and their policies.

Author Kayla Betulius Kayla Betulius is from Brazil and is a first-year International Development Studies major at the University of California, Los Angeles. She is passionate about learning new languages, international law, and social justice. Betulius aims to bring awareness to the injustices minorities encounter in the court system through the VanGuard Court Watch Program. In her free time, she enjoys surfing, sewing clothes, painting, and traveling.

Categories:

Tags: